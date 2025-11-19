Thursday, November 20, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelJetBlue to add Milan, Barcelona flights next year in push for high-spending...
Travel

JetBlue to add Milan, Barcelona flights next year in push for high-spending travelers

admin
By admin
0
4

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route to New York on Oct. 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Carter | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways is pushing its fleet of single-aisle planes deeper into Europe next year with seasonal daily flights to Milan, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain, from Boston, its latest bid to win over higher-spending vacationers.

Daily service from Boston to Barcelona is set to debut on April 16, and the daily Milan flight from Boston is scheduled to begin May 11, the airline said Wednesday.

U.S. airlines — from JetBlue’s new earn-and-burn miles partner United Airlines to smaller carriers like Alaska Airlines — have been adding international destinations that command higher fares and often have more premium seats on board than shorter domestic flights to help drive profits.

JetBlue has been reworking its network to cut unprofitable routes and add others, especially new destinations served by planes with its profitable Mint business class, as it seeks to stem more than five years of losses. Demand from airlines for more spacious, premium seats has been so high in recent years it has contributed to bottlenecks of new airplane deliveries.

Why airlines are investing millions on bigger and fancier seats

The New York-based airline last month said its first lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which it plans to open this year, will be accessible for trans-Atlantic Mint customers, among travelers.

JetBlue’s first trans-Atlantic flight debuted in 2021 with a nonstop route to London, and it has since added service from both New York and Boston to Paris; Amsterdam; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Dublin.

The new flights go on sale Thursday.

JetBlue’s additions show how airlines are flying newer Airbus narrow-body planes farther.

It will use its A321LR, or long-range, Airbus jets for the Barcelona and Milan flights. The Milan flight will be the longest in JetBlue’s network, at about nine hours westbound and about seven hours and 45 eastbound, a spokesman said, though times can vary based on weather conditions and other factors.

Those planes carry fewer travelers than large twin-aisle jets like Boeing 777s but are cheaper to operate since they require less fuel, among other things. American Airlines plans to debut its Airbus A321XLR, an ultra-long-range version of its popular 321 plane, in December and eventually fly it to Edinburgh from both New York and its Philadelphia hub next March.

Read more CNBC airline news

Source

Previous article
New details about Louvre heist revealed as officials announce stricter security measures
Next article
WHITEWATER TEAMS WITH SWIMPLEX AQUATICS TO PROVIDE WORLD’S LEADING WATER PARK SOLUTIONS FOR AUSTRALIAN MARKET
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024