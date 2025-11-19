Wednesday, November 19, 2025
New details about Louvre heist revealed as officials announce stricter security measures

Following the recent heist at the Louvre in Paris, officials have announced stricter security measures, along with new insights into how the thieves successfully robbed the world’s most visited museum.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars shared the changes and new details with the Committee of Cultural Affairs of the National Assembly on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Des Cars said the power tools used by robbers to cut through the display cases were disc cutters made to cut concrete.

In 2019, display cases had been replaced to protect against weapon attacks within the museum, but the disc-cutting method “had not been imagined at all,” said des Cars.

“Videos show how difficult it was for the thieves,” she said. She added that the display cases “held up remarkably well and did not break apart.”

Louvre museum

Thieves connected to the October Louvre heist used disc cutters to steal $102 million in jewels. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

On Oct. 19, a four-person team broke into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight and stole eight jewels valued collectively at 88 million euros ($102 million).

About 100 cameras will be installed by the end of 2026, while anti-intrusion systems will be running within the next two weeks, the museum said.

“After the shock, after the emotion, after the assessment, it’s time for action,” said des Cars.

She said the new surveillance cameras will guarantee “complete protection of the museum’s surroundings.”

Police car parked outside Louvre Museum

On Oct. 19, a four-person team broke into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight and stole eight jewels valued collectively at $102 million. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The new measures are a part of over 20 new emergency measures, including the establishment of the new role of “security coordinator.”

Fox News Digital previously contacted the Louvre to ask whether the heist will affect its security measures, but the museum said it does not “discuss security matters.”

louvre museum building

About 100 cameras will be installed by the end of 2026, while anti-intrusion systems will be running within the next two weeks. (Thibault Camus : AP)

“The extensive modernization that the Louvre underwent in the 1980s is now technically obsolete, with equipment that has been overperforming for 40 years,” des Cars said.

The “Louvre New Renaissance,” launched this year, will narrow in on easing crowding by modernizing infrastructure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

