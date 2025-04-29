JetBlue to partner with another U.S. airline in the coming weeks, president says

JetBlue Airways ranked no. 1 in customer satisfaction for best in first and business class.

JetBlue Airways is getting ready to announce a partnership with another U.S. airline with a larger network in the coming weeks, the carrier’s president said Tuesday. One possibility: United Airlines .

JetBlue’s leaders have repeatedly said they need a partnership to better compete against larger airlines like Delta Air Lines and United.

JetBlue’s planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines was blocked by the Justice Department last year, while its partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines unraveled after the carriers lost an antitrust lawsuit in 2023.

The New York airline has been in talks with several carriers this year about a partnership. JetBlue’s president, Marty St. George, said on an earnings call on Tuesday that the company expects to make an announcement this quarter. He emphasized that the partner’s bigger network would allow customers to earn and burn loyalty points on JetBlue.

“If you are a customer in the Northeast and you love JetBlue for leisure, but twice a year you have to go to Omaha or Boise, these are places that you can’t earn TrueBlue points on now and when this partnership goes forward, you will be able to,” St. George said.