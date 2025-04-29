2025 NBA Playoffs: How to watch the L.A. Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game tonight

Of all the NBA Playoff series this year, so far the most evenly matched seems to be the Denver Nuggets vs. L.A. Clippers. The series is currently 2-2, with the Nuggets wining Game 4 by just two points thanks to a buzzer-beating dunk from Aaron Gordon. Game 5 is set to tip off tonight at 10 p.m. at Denver’s Ball Arena. Which team will take the lead in the series? We’ll have to wait and see. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in to the Nuggets vs. Clippers game tonight, and how to watch the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

How to watch the Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5:

Date: Tuesday, April 29

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Sling, DirecTV and more

Where to watch the Clippers vs. Nuggets game:

You can tune into the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on TNT, which is available on platforms like DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also be streaming on Max.

NBA Playoffs channel:

The NBA Playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable:

DIRECTV’s MySports pack is a curated live TV package geared toward sports fans, with access to ESPN’s suite of channels, TBS, TNT, USA, FS1 and an included subscription to ESPN+ for $69.99/month. The MySports pack guarantees access to thousands of live televised events, plus all the live-streaming and library content on ESPN+, all on one interface and one bill. You can try it for free for five days before committing. Try free at DirecTV

Max, aka “the one to watch,” has select live sports available through its Bleacher Report Sports add-on, which is included free of charge for ad-free Max subscribers. On top of NBA games on TBS, TNT and TruTV, Max has buzzy shows including The Pitt, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Dune: Prophecy and more. Ad-supported Max starts at $10/month. The Standard plan (which includes B/R Sports free of charge) costs $17/month. $16.99/month at Max

Who is playing in the NBA playoffs?

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies (Thunder wins series 4-0)

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) LA Clippers

Eastern Conference

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat (Cavs win the series 4-0)

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks

2025 NBA playoffs TV schedule:

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 29

Game 5: Magic at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Pistons at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, TruTV, Max)

Game 5: Bucks at Pacers, 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Clippers at Nuggets, 10 p.m. (TNT, TruTV, Max)

Wednesday, April 30

Game 5: Warriors at Rockets, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, TruTV, Max)

Game 5: Heat at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Lakers, 10 p.m. (TNT, TruTV, Max)

Thursday, May 1

Game 6: Celtics at Magic, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Pistons, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Clippers, TBD (TBD)*

Friday, May 2

Game 6: Cavaliers at Heat, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Pacers at Bucks, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)*

Game 6: Rockets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)*

Saturday, May 3

Game 7: Magic at Celtics, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Pistons at Knicks, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)*

Sunday, May 4

Game 7: Heat at Cavaliers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks at Pacers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Rockets, TBD (TBD)*

* denotes if necessary.

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

