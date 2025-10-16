JMGO launches the O2S Ultra: the most advanced compact ultra-short throw tri-laser projector on the market

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JMGO unveils its latest innovation, the O2S Ultra, an intelligent ultra-short throw projector that redefines the home cinema experience.



JMGO O2S Ultra

Capable of projecting a 100-inch image from just 16.8cm away from the wall, the O2S Ultra offers the shortest throw ratio on the market. It instantly transforms any living room into a true movie theater, combining exceptional image power, immersive Dynaudio sound, and refined design.

Engineered to adapt to any space, the O2S Ultra projects a 100-inch image from just 16.8cm away from the wall. Easy to install and discreet, it simply needs to be placed on an piece of furniture to deliver a cinematic experience without losing space or requiring complex setup.

Its MALC™ 3.0 Tri-Laser system delivers a brilliant 4K image covering 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut, with 3,600 ISO lumens of brightness and a 3,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Every detail is sharp, every color accurate, ensuring total immersion, even in bright light.

The experience extends beyond visuals. Developed in collaboration with Dynaudio, the O2S Ultra’s sound system delivers powerful and balanced audio, certified Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, for a complete cinema experience.

With Google TV and Netflix built in, users have access to over 10,000 entertainment apps, making every viewing session seamless, connected, and intuitive.

Compact and elegant, the O2S Ultra combines design and technology. Its recycled-material casing, discreet lines, and perfect integration into the living room, combined with the optional 120″ motorized screen, create a stylish and immersive home cinema setup.

Available now at a recommended retail price of 2,999.99USD. A special launch offer is available until October 31, 2025, with a 200USD discount at JMGO official store and Best Buy.

With the launch of the O2S Ultra, JMGO reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of home entertainment. By combining cutting-edge technology, sustainable design, and intuitive user experience, the brand is paving the way for a new generation of intelligent projectors designed to transform every living room into a true cinema space.

