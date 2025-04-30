JStories named official media sponsor for Startup World Cup 2025 Kyushu

Supporting the growth of Japan’s next generation of global innovators

TOKYO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JStories, Japan’s solutions-focused multilingual news service, is proud to announce its partnership with the Startup World Cup 2025 Kyushu as an official media sponsor.

Organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, Startup World Cup is one of the world’s largest global startup competitions, bringing together leading entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders across more than 50 countries.

The 2025 Kyushu Regional Cup, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures Japan in collaboration with the City of Kumamoto, will be held in Japan’s southwestern region of Kyushu. It offers local startups a valuable platform to showcase their innovations, connect with key industry players, and potentially advance to the global finals in Silicon Valley, where they will compete for a $1 million investment prize.

As a media sponsor for the Kyushu Regional Cup, JStories will continue its commitment to promoting Japanese innovations and supporting entrepreneurs tackling global challenges.

Since its launch, JStories has aimed to spotlight solutions-focused initiatives in Japan, sharing inspiring stories in Japanese, English and Chinese with a global audience.

The 2025 Kyushu Regional Cup provides a unique opportunity to discover the next generation of leading startups and innovators, and JStories is proud to support this ecosystem through its platform.

Comment from Toshi Maeda, Executive Editor of JStories and CEO of Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting:

“We are honored to support the Startup World Cup 2025 as an official media sponsor for the Kyushu Regional Cup. Since its establishment, JStories has spotlighted initiatives focused on solving local challenges across Japan, sharing them with the world in Japanese, English, and Chinese. Japan is home to many remarkable startups that deserve international recognition, and competitions like this play a crucial role in helping them venture into global markets. As JStories, we are excited to assist in showcasing the appeal and potential of the participating teams on a global scale.”

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition that brings together top startups, investors, and ecosystem leaders. It features regional competitions in over 50 countries, culminating in a grand finale event in San Francisco.

For more information about Startup World Cup Japan, visit the official website:

https://www.startupworldcup.io/kyushu

About JStories

JStories is a solutions-focused media platform dedicated to introducing Japan-originated innovations that address global challenges such as environmental issues and food shortages. Since its launch in April 2022, JStories has published over 500 articles and has been widely disseminating innovations and ideas from Japanese startups, NGOs, and university research institutions through articles and videos.

JStories Website:

(English) https://jstories.media

(Japanese) https://jstories.media/jp

(Chinese) https://jstories.media/zh

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC)

Founded in 2010 by experienced international journalist Toshi Maeda with the mission to “connect the world with trusted content and realize a rich and equitable human society,” PBMC specializes in creating diverse multilingual content that combines video, language, and technology. The company provides comprehensive services for enterprises looking to share information globally, including planning and producing articles, visual content such as videos and photos, CGI, website creation, and multilingual live event broadcasting. PBMC has a strong track record working with a wide range of clients — from major domestic and international corporations and media to startups and government agencies — establishing itself as a highly regarded international multimedia content provider.

Company Overview

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc.

Main Fields of Business : Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations, multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup & corporate media platform management and content production

: Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations, multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup & corporate media platform management and content production Headquarters : 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

: 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, CEO : Toshi Maeda

: Founded : June 30, 2010

: URL: https://pacificbridge.jp

