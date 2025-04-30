Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Booking Holdings CEO on travel demand: At the end of the day people will always want to travel

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of travel demand, impact of policy uncertainty, utilizing AI for travel, and more.

Wed, Apr 30 2025

