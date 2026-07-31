A celebration of community, international competition and the growing passion for 3×3 basketball in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Somerset is set to ignite this August as Jumpshot Singapore hosts its most ambitious 3×3 basketball festival to date. Taking place on 29 and 30 August 2026, Pink Warriors 3×3 Season 5: The Homecoming and Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3: Play Bigger will transform Somerset Youth Park and the *SCAPE Playspace into a vibrant festival of basketball, bringing together youth athletes, elite international players, families and fans for two days of exciting competition and a celebration of the 3×3 basketball community.

Registration for Pink Warriors 3×3 Season 5: The Homecoming is open until August 14, 2026. Interested teams can secure their spots at https://jumpshot.sg/eventer/pinkwarriors.

"Pink Warriors represents the future of 3×3 basketball, while Jumpshot 3×3 showcases where that journey can lead," said Esther Quek, Founder and CEO of Jumpshot Singapore. "By bringing both events together, we’re creating a complete 3×3 experience to celebrate the sport’s growth."

Known for its speed, intensity and non-stop action, 3×3 basketball is one of the fastest-growing urban sports in the world, with every possession carrying the potential to change the outcome of a game. Collectively, the two tournaments will feature hundreds of local and international athletes competing across youth and open categories. Coupled with exhibition games, fan engagement activities and sponsor experiences, the weekend will offer something for basketball enthusiasts and families alike.

Celebrating Five Seasons of Pink Warriors – A Homecoming for the Basketball Community

Now in its fifth season, Pink Warriors 3×3: The Homecoming marks an important milestone for Singapore’s 3×3 basketball community. Over time, this flagship youth tournament has grown into one of Singapore’s most anticipated grassroots 3×3 basketball events, creating a platform where players, coaches, schools, clubs and families come together through their shared passion for the sport.

Reaching a fifth season is a significant achievement for any grassroots sporting event. Over the years, Pink Warriors has welcomed thousands of young players, inspired many to begin their 3×3 journey, and built a community that returns year after year to compete, reconnect and celebrate the game together. This milestone edition celebrates not just the tournament’s growth, but also the friendships, rivalries and unforgettable moments that have shaped its journey.

Held at Somerset Youth Park, Pink Warriors is open to everyone within the eligible age groups, welcoming teams from schools, academies, clubs and groups of friends who simply share a love for basketball. The tournament will feature Boys’ U12, U14, U16, U18 and U21, alongside Girls’ U14 and U16 categories, giving young athletes from all backgrounds the opportunity to experience fast-paced, competitive 3×3 basketball in an iconic urban setting.

As "The Homecoming", the fifth season welcomes back familiar faces while inviting first-time participants into the ever-growing Pink Warriors family.

Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3 Brings Elite International Basketball to Singapore

Just across the street at the *SCAPE Playspace, Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3 returns with an even bigger international showcase. An official FIBA 3×3 Lite Quest event, the competition will feature top men’s and women’s teams from Singapore and around the world competing for championship honours.

With crucial FIBA ranking points and direct qualification into the Hongcheon Challenger stop of the FIBA 3×3 Pro Circuit at stake, fans can expect explosive athleticism, spectacular plays and thrilling finishes as international players battle it out in front of Singapore audiences.

At its core, Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3 provides a valuable opportunity for local players to witness and even experience high-level international 3×3 basketball up close, familiarise themselves with different playing styles from around the region, and be inspired by some of the world’s top talents. The tournament also reinforces Singapore’s growing reputation as a destination for international 3×3 basketball while strengthening Jumpshot Singapore’s commitment to raising the standard of the sport through meaningful regional competition.

Beyond the Tournaments

The fun and excitement continues beyond the main tournament brackets, with special basketball showcases that bring different parts of the community together and offer spectators even more ways to enjoy the sport.

One of the weekend’s highlights will be the Jumpshot 3×3 Creators Run, featuring popular Singapore personalities Mayiduo, Royal Pek and Qmaojunyong alongside players from the Jumpshot Youth Team. The exhibition game will offer Jumpshot’s young players a memorable opportunity to share the court with familiar local personalities, while serving up an entertaining blend of youth basketball, creativity and community spirit for the audiences.

In extending the sport’s outreach, the action will continue with a 3×3 On Wheels game, with players from the Wheelchair Basketball Association Singapore taking to the court to put on a show alongside renowned basketball content creators Thomas K, Benzo and Stylobin. The association supports the development of wheelchair basketball athletes in Singapore and has represented our nation in numerous 3×3 wheelchair basketball competitions across the region. Through the exhibition, spectators will have the opportunity to experience the speed, skill and teamwork involved in wheelchair basketball, while gaining greater awareness of adaptive sport and the athletes who play it.

Together, these exhibition games reflect the wider purpose of the weekend: to celebrate basketball in its many forms and create a space where basketball enthusiasts of any background can share the same stage.

With Pink Warriors 3×3 Season 5 and Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3 taking place side by side, visitors can look forward to a full showcase of the 3×3 game: from emerging youth talent and special exhibition games to high-level international 3×3 competition, all within one exciting weekend.

Event Information

Pink Warriors 3×3 Season 5: The Homecoming

Dates: 29–30 August 2026

29–30 August 2026 Venue: Somerset Youth Park

Somerset Youth Park Categories: Boys U12, U14, U16, U18, U21; Girls U14, U16

Boys U12, U14, U16, U18, U21; Girls U14, U16 Registration closes:14 August 2026

Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3: Play Bigger

Dates: 29–30 August 2026

29–30 August 2026 Venue: *SCAPE Playspace

*SCAPE Playspace Categories: Men’s Open and Women’s Open

Men’s Open and Women’s Open Registration: By Invitation

Admission is free, so come ready for more than just basketball. Feel the energy of back-to-back 3×3 action, take part in interactive crowd games to win exciting prizes and catch the entertaining Jumpshot 3×3 Creators Run and Wheelchair 3×3 Exhibition Game. From courtside excitement to hands-on experiences, the weekend promises non-stop action for basketball fans, gamers, families and friends alike.

Organiser & Partners/Sponsors:

Organiser: Jumpshot Singapore

Supporting Partners: *SCAPE, Somerset Youth Park, Team Nila

Youth Pathway Partner: Jumpshot 3×3 Academy

Exclusive Flooring Partner: SlapShot ***

Official Timekeeper: RZE

Official Gaming Console Partner: Razer

Official Gaming Partner: 2K

Official Recovery Partner: Wellbeinn

Healthcare Partner: Physioconnect

Official Sport Drink Partner: Gatorade

F&B Partner: The Daily Cut

Nutritional Fuel Partner: SongHe Plus

Hotel Partner: HotelPlanner **

Sponsor: Laundry Stop **, GM Apparel **

**Only for Jumpshot 3×3 Season 3

***Only for Pink Warriors 3×3 Season 5

About Jumpshot Singapore

Jumpshot Singapore is a leading sports media, events and entertainment company dedicated to promoting and showcasing the best of sports talent and events across the globe. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jumpshot Singapore continues to elevate the fan experience through exciting events and partnerships locally and internationally.

Follow Jumpshot Singapore on:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/JumpshotSG & https://www.facebook.com/JUMPSHOT3X3/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jumpshotsingapore/ & https://www.instagram.com/jumpshot3x3

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jumpshotsg

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@JUMPSHOTSG

Website: www.jumpshot.sg

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