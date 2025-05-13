SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, is demonstrating its OLED technology leadership at the world’s largest display exhibition. Under the theme, “Display Technologies Shaping the Future,” the company has unveiled its full OLED lineup – covering large, medium, and automotive displays – at SID Display Week 2025 in San Jose, California.



LG Display Targets Future Markets with World-Leading Technology at SID Display Week 2025

The three-day event from May 13 (local time) is gathering global display companies and researchers to present research papers on new technologies and showcase mid- to long-term future technologies alongside new products.

LG Display has divided its exhibition space into three zones, demonstrating the evolution of large-sized OLED technology, automotive display solutions targeting future mobility, and next-generation display technologies for a sustainable future.

In the Large OLED Zone, under the theme “Unrivaled OLED,” LG Display is presenting the excellence of its fourth-generation OLED technology through TV and gaming panels.

Fourth-generation OLED panels apply LG Display’s proprietary Primary RGB Tandem structure, which independently stacks RGB (Red, Green, Blue) elements to emit light. This enables a maximum luminance of 4,000 nits, the highest in the industry (with 1 nit being the brightness of a single candle). They feature a special film to express natural colors and brightness in any environment, achieving vivid colors and perfect blacks even in bright indoor spaces, as if watching in a dark movie theater.

LG Display plans to accelerate its efforts to target premium markets with its fourth-generation OLED panels, such as AI TVs and Gaming OLEDs.

The fourth-generation OLED TV panel unveiled at SID Display Week 2025 perfectly implements AI TV features, such as upscaling that converts low-resolution content into overwhelmingly high picture quality. It also boosts energy efficiency by approximately 20% compared to the previous generation (based on a 65-inch panel), through enhancements in the element structure and power supply system.

Moreover, LG Display is exhibiting a comparison between third-generation and fourth-generation OLED technologies by showcasing the different generations of 27-inch Gaming OLEDs side by side. The fourth-generation Gaming OLED panel allows visitors to witness brightness and color gamut improvements while experiencing the evolution between the technologies.

The company is additionally presenting its 45-inch 5K2K Gaming OLED, which provides the ultimate gaming experience with the world’s highest resolution (5120×2160). It features approximately 11 million pixels densely arranged to deliver outstanding picture quality, as well as a 21:9 aspect ratio similar to a movie theater screen, offering an entirely new level of gaming immersion.

LG Display is drawing further attention to its proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology, which enables the optimization of various game genres on a single monitor. Depending on the content, DFR allows users to freely choose between high refresh rate and high resolution modes. By selecting high refresh rate mode, they can smoothly enjoy fast-paced games like first-person shooters or racing games without any stuttering, while high resolution mode enhances the vividness of games featuring high-quality graphics.

In addition, the company is demonstrating its blue phosphorescent OLED technology for the first time, showcasing a blue phosphorescent OLED panel for IT devices such as smartphones and tablets. With significantly greater luminous efficiency than all OLED generations to date, blue phosphorescent OLED is the result of LG Display’s implementation of a newly developed hybrid two-stack Tandem OLED structure.

By featuring blue phosphorescence in the upper stack of this structure, the IT panel exhibited at SID Display Week 2025 consumes about 15% less power than existing OLED panels. With LG Display becoming the first company to succeed in reaching the commercialization stage of blue phosphorescent OLED panels, the next generation of OLED panels is in sight.

The Automotive Display Zone, under the theme “Driving the Future,” presents future-oriented solutions such as a Stretchable display and a concept car equipped with a full, unique lineup of automotive display technologies, including P-OLED, Advanced Thin OLED (ATO), and high-end LTPS LCD.

The Stretchable automotive display, which can freely expand, has been applied to the center fascia area where physical buttons would traditionally be located, opening up possibilities for innovation in future mobility design.

The concept car features an automotive display optimized for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). An ultra-large Pillar-to-Pillar (P2P) display, which LG Display was the first in the industry to commercialize, spans across the dashboard, while an 18-inch Slidable OLED is installed for Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE).

The 57-inch automotive P2P, the largest in the world as a single panel, allows users to conveniently enjoy the advanced infotainment system of an SDV. The 18-inch Slidable OLED is usually rolled up and hidden inside the ceiling, but when needed, it unfolds to show movies on a large screen or allow users to play games on the move. Both panels have secured reliability and durability to operate normally in extreme environments, from freezing cold as low as -40°C to the extreme heat of +85°C, making them suitable for automotive use.

Additionally, under the theme “Sustainable Innovation,” LG Display has unveiled next-generation displays featuring low power consumption technology and eco-friendly components.

Its 16-inch Neo:LED panel for laptops achieves the highest level of color reproduction, suitable for professionals in fields such as photography and video production, while being energy efficient through the development and application of new LED technology. This makes it an ideal product for IT devices where battery efficiency is especially important.

LG Display is also exhibiting a 14-inch laptop panel with 41% of its weight made up of eco-friendly materials. With the goal of environmental conservation, the company aims to increase its use of eco-friendly materials in this product to 50% by 2030.

“We will continue to create differentiated customer value in the future display market and further strengthen our technological leadership,” said Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President of LG Display.

Elsewhere at SID Display Week 2025, LG Display is presenting 16 early-stage research papers on next-generation display technologies, including research achievements in the development of fourth-generation OLED.

