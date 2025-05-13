2025 NFL schedule release: How to watch the big reveal live this week

With the NFL draft complete, it’s time for the final major NFL-offseason event: the 2025 NFL schedule reveal. While each network has gotten to reveal some key games it’ll be hosting this season, the full NFL schedule reveal comes May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and NFL Network. So far, we know the Eagles will open the season against the Cowboys, the Bears will face the Eagles on Black Friday, and Christmas Day will see a match-up between the Broncos and the Chiefs.

Here’s everything you need to know about ways to watch the 2025 NFL schedule reveal, plus what else has been revealed so far about the upcoming NFL season.

How to watch the 2025 NFL schedule reveal:

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN2

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, The NFL Channel and more

When is the 2025 NFL schedule revealed?

This year, the NFL has been letting networks tease highlights of the 2025 schedule all week, but on May 14, the complete schedule will be revealed on NFL Network and ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFL schedule announcement on in 2025?

The NFL’s annual announcement of the official season schedule will air live on NFL Network and ESPN2. Additional coverage surrounding the release will air on The NFL Channel — which is free to access via the NFL app, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree and more.

How to watch the 2025 NFL schedule reveal live without cable:

While the complete 2025 NFL schedule isn’t out yet, we know home and away matchups for all 32 teams. If you’re looking for a full list of opponents each NFL team will face in 2025, Yahoo Sports has you covered. As far as when those games will occur, you’ll have to wait for the full NFL schedule release.

2025 NFL international schedule

Nearly all of the 2025 NFL international schedule was released Tuesday.

Here’s how the NFL’s international schedule looks this year:

Week 1: TBA vs. Chargers in Brazil (Sept. 5)

Week 4: Steelers vs. Vikings in Dublin (Sept. 28)

Week 5: Vikings vs. Browns in London (Oct. 5)

Week 6: Broncos vs. Jets in London (Oct. 12)

Week 7: Rams vs. Jaguars in London (Oct. 19)

Week 10: Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin (Nov. 9)

Week 11: Dolphins vs. Commanders in Spain (Nov. 16)

The NFL will announce the Chargers’ Week 1 opponent Wednesday.

More ways to watch the NFL schedule reveal:

