Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show 2026 Returns

World-Class CSI5* Speed Stake Finals at AsiaWorld-Expo

180,000 sq ft Lifestyle Shopping Village Celebrates the Year of the Horse

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show 2026 concluded in resounding success at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). Bringing together the world’s top riders and elite horses, the event delivered thrilling international-level competition alongside festive Lunar New Year celebrations, star-studded entertainment and a vibrant lifestyle marketplace. The Show attracted spectators from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas, underscoring Hong Kong’s appeal as the premier hub for mega events and AWE’s proven capability as a world-class venue for mega events.

One of the event’s highlights, the "The AsiaWorld-Expo Speed Stakes – 5* International Showjumping Competition," was staged as one of the grand finales on 1 February. Classified at the highest level by Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), the CSI5* event is on par with Olympic-level competition. Riders were challenged to navigate a demanding course featuring obstacles up to 1.5 metres high, where speed, precision and horse-rider harmony were decisive. After an intense contest, Richard Vogel, rider from Germany claimed the championship with an outstanding time of 45.82 seconds, receiving the trophy from Ms Irene Chan, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo.



The AsiaWorld-Expo Speed Stakes – 5* International Showjumping Competition awards were presented by Ms. Irene Chan, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo.

Equestrian Sport Meets Lunar New Year Festivities

In celebration of the approaching Lunar New Year, AsiaWorld-Expo curated the festive interactive zone, seamlessly blending equestrian sport with traditional cultural elements. A striking flower-themed art installation, festive photo spots and New Year activities created a joyful atmosphere throughout the venue. Visitors could enjoy fortune-drawing, wish-making activities and exclusive Year-of-the-Horse decorations, including limited-edition festive couplets co-created by local artists and AWE Bear. The experience proved especially popular with families, young audiences and international visitors, offering a unique opportunity to experience Hong Kong’s New Year traditions alongside world-class sport.

A Lifestyle-Driven, Cross-Generational Spectacle

Breaking away from the traditional sporting event format, this year’s Show embraced a sports-meets-entertainment-meets-lifestyle concept to broaden audience appeal. In addition to elite competitions such as the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asian Youth Challenge, the event introduced the crowd-favourite "Airport Authority Hong Kong presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility Competition", adding a playful and interactive dimension.

The 180,000 sq ft Lifestyle Shopping Village featured over 50 local and international brands, complemented by diverse dining options ranging from light bites to chef-curated menus. Highlights included Dog Fashion Show, Hobby Horse Competition, live DJ performances and, on the final evening, a special live performance by Hong Kong pop star Ian Chan (MIRROR), which brought the atmosphere to an electrifying peak.

Transforming Exhibition Space into a World-Class Indoor Equestrian Arena

Behind the spectacle was a remarkable feat of venue transformation. Leveraging its extensive experience in hosting international sports and entertainment events, AsiaWorld-Expo combined six column-free halls, converting over 360,000 sq ft of event space into a fully FEI-compliant indoor equestrian arena within an exceptionally short timeframe. A dedicated hall was purpose-built to serve as stables accommodating more than 70 international competition horses, with meticulous planning for ventilation, temperature, humidity, sound insulation, and odour control to ensure an optimal environment. The venue also featured two international-standard sand arenas for competition and warm-up, a scale and configuration rarely seen in indoor equestrian events across Asia.

Beyond the competition facilities, AWE elevated the overall spectator journey with all-day entertainment, curated lifestyle offerings, and premium hospitality. VIP Dining Tables and Suites, hosted by AWE’s executive chefs, delivered refined dining experiences, redefining the traditional equestrian event as a fully immersive celebration of sport, culture, gastronomy, and entertainment. This integrated approach not only broadened the sport’s appeal but also aligned with Hong Kong’s Tourism Blueprint 2.0, creating a win-win for equestrian development and experiential tourism.

