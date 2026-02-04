Village welcomes spring with traditional rituals

QUZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

This year’s Feb. 4 marks the Beginning of Spring, or Lichun, the first of the 24 Chinese solar terms. On this day, Miaoyuan village in Quzhou city held a ritual ceremony to welcome the arrival of spring. It has been a tradition sustained for nearly 1,000 years.



Miaoyuan village in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, holds a ritual ceremony to celebrate the Beginning of Spring on Feb. 4, 2026. [Photo/China.org.cn]

In 2016, China’s traditional 24 solar terms, including folk activities, were officially inscribed into the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As the year 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of this inscription, guests and visitors from home and abroad were invited to take part in the ceremony.

The ceremony began with the resonant boom of drums and the chime of bells. In addition to traditional rituals such as "whipping the spring ox" and "offering five fruits," the event this year featured innovative activities including a parade, a photo exhibition, and a folk food fair showcasing seasonal delicacies.

The Chinese longing for spring is deeply rooted in a millennia-old reverence for nature and respect for life. According to legends from thousands of years ago, the God of Spring in ancient China, known as Goumang, spread the blessings of spring and taught farming skills to local people. In gratitude, villagers built a temple in his honor and have offered sacrifices ever since.

