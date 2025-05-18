Lorde ‘Ultrasound Tour’ 2025: How to get tickets today, full support lineup, dates and more

What was that? Lorde is back and going on tour? New Zealand’s alt-pop ruler will tour the States this fall in support of her upcoming album, Virgin. Japanese House, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads and Empress Of will support her as opening acts. General ticket sales start May 16 at 10 a.m. local venue time, but if you don’t want to worry about the “liability,” (take it from a “Girl Who’s Seen it All”), you may want to sign up for the presale, which starts May 14, on Lorde’s website. Here’s what else you need to know about the 2025 Lorde tour.

When do Lorde tickets go on sale?

Lorde tickets go on general sale May 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Fans got early access via Lorde’s presale on May 14 and various venue and credit card (including Cash App) presales.

Find tickets on Ticketmaster

Lorde ticket prices:

Prices for Lorde’s Ultrasound Tour on Ticketmaster start at around $150.

Advertisement Advertisement

There are also select seats available via third-party sites like Vivid Seats. Lorde ticket prices on Vivid Seats start at $134 for opening night of the Ultrasound Tour, going as high as $600 for floor seats.

Find tickets on Vivid Seats

When is Lorde going on tour?

Lorde kicks off the Ultrasound Tour on Sept. 17 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Who is opening for Lorde on tour?

The Ultrasound Tour will feature special guests Japanese House, Blood Orange, Chanel Beads and Empress Of.

Sept. 17 – Austin – Moody Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 19 – Chicago – United Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 20 – Nashville – The Pinnacle (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Advertisement Advertisement

Sept. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 24 – Toronto – Scotiabank Arena (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Sept. 26 – Boston – TD Garden (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Sept. 27 – Montreal – Bell Centre (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 1 – New York – Madison Square Garden (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 4 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (Japanese House, Chanel Beads)

Oct. 7 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Advertisement Advertisement

Oct. 9 – St. Louis – Chaifetz Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 10 – Milwaukee – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 11 – Minneapolis – Armory (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 17 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena (Blood Orange, Japanese House)

Oct. 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (Blood Orange, Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Oct. 22 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena (Japanese House, Empress Of)

Source