Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: How to watch the MLB Tokyo series

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo to kick off the MLB season, here’s how to tune in. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the 2025 baseball season with a pair of games against the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series in Japan on March 18 and 19. Both of the Dodgers vs. Cubs games will be held at the Tokyo Dome, the home field for Japan’s Yomiuri Giants. For baseball fans who want to catch the action live, the two games will be broadcast in the U.S., with the March 18 game airing on Fox at 6 a.m. ET, and the March 19 game airing on FS1 at 6 a.m. ET. After this international outing, the MLB’s traditional Opening Day will be on Thursday, March 27, with 28 teams playing their first games of the season. (A complete list of Opening Day matchups is right here.)

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

How to watch the L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs in Tokyo:

Dates: March 18-19

TV channels: Fox, FS1, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles area), and Marquee (Chicago area)

Location: The Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fox Sports App, MLB.TV

Where to watch the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series:

The first game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will air on Fox on March 18 at 6 a.m. ET. The second game of their series will broadcast live on FS1 on March 19 at 6 a.m. ET. The games will also be available on the regional sports networks local to L.A. and Chicago, SporstNet LA and Marquee, respectively.

Where to stream the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series:

You can tune into FS1 and Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV. Games will also be available on MLB.TV, regional blackout restrictions apply.

DirecTV Stream’s new My Sports package will get you the essential channels for the 2025 MLB season, including Fox, FS1, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network. It also includes a subscription to ESPN+ (typically $12/month). The pack costs $70/month, but you can try it all out for free for 5 days first. Every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. Try free at DirecTV Stream

While Sling doesn’t offer a free trial these days, since the MLB season obviously lasts longer than your standard trial would, anyway, it ends up being a solid option to catch a lot of games in the season. For $33 for your first month of Sling Orange and Blue, you can catch all the games on ESPN, ABC, FOX and FS1. The price of this package then goes up to $66/month. $33 for your first month at Sling

Fubo TV gives you access to Fox, FS1, FS2 and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for sports fans but it’s one of the most comprehensive ways to catch live sporting events all over the world, including the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Right now you can get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier. And you can try all this free, too! Try free at Fubo

2025 MLB Tokyo Series Schedule:

All times Eastern.

Mar. 18

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 a.m. ET (Fox, SportsNet LA, Marquee, MLB.TV)

Mar. 19

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 a.m. ET (FS1,SportsNet LA, Marquee, MLB.TV)

Other ways to watch the L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs without cable:

