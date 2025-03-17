Fangzhou Inc.’s H2H Smart Healthcare Platform Honored as one of Guangdong’s Premier High-Tech Innovation Products

GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, today announced that its proprietary “H2H Smart Healthcare Innovation Platform” has been distinguished as a “2024 Guangdong Province Premier High-Quality and High-Tech Product” by the Guangdong High-Tech Industry Association. This prestigious accolade underscores Fangzhou’s pioneering advancements in technological innovation and leadership in shaping the digital healthcare landscape.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, “The H2H platform’s inclusion highlights our role in advancing smart healthcare through groundbreaking solutions. Fangzhou looks forward to advancing the Internet healthcare sector toward sustainable and high-impact growth, by intensifying focus on AI-driven healthcare ecosystems, fostering deeper relationships with industry stakeholders.”

Pursuing Innovation in AI-Powered Healthcare

Fangzhou continues to push the boundaries of technological excellence. In 2025, the Company successfully deployed cutting-edge AI models, leveraging DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, through full-scale integration and local deployment. Through its strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud and Tencent Health, Fangzhou is exploring transformative AI applications across pharmaceutical logistics and healthcare services.

AI Assisted Healthcare

By harnessing its “AI + H2H Smart Healthcare Ecosystem”, Fangzhou’s upgraded platform now features four flagship AI-driven modules: AI Physician Assistant, AI Customer Engagement Assistant, AI Procurement Orchestrator, and AI Content Assistant. We believe that these AI enabled applications have the potential significantly enhance efficiency across our platform, ultimately enabling us to deliver an improved user experience for our patients and customers.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About the “Guangdong Province Premier High-Quality and High-Tech Product” Award

The “Guangdong Province Premier High-Quality and High-Tech Product” designation celebrates innovations developed by local high-tech enterprises that exemplify proprietary intellectual property, technological sophistication, market leadership, and disruptive potential. Rigorously evaluated by industry experts, award-winning products embody Guangdong’s commitment to fostering a globally competitive innovation ecosystem and driving economic advancement through technological leadership.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements