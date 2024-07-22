Lunit’s AI Solution Enhances Qatar’s National Breast Cancer Screening Program

Middle East’s first full-scale AI adoption for national screening marks Lunit’s latest milestone amid rapid expansion of global cancer screening initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the implementation of its AI-powered breast cancer detection solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, in Qatar’s national breast cancer screening program. This marks the first nationwide adoption of AI in a national-level breast screening workflow in the Middle East. The partnership, set for an initial period of five years, demonstrates a long-term commitment to advancing breast cancer screening in Qatar.



Lunit successfully integrated Lunit INSIGHT MMG into the “Screen for Life” program of Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC)

Starting June 2024, Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has integrated Lunit INSIGHT MMG into its “Screen for Life” program, the country’s national breast and bowel cancer screening initiative. The AI solution aims to enhance early detection of breast cancer, potentially reducing missed diagnoses and improving survival rates in Qatar’s triennial screening program.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Qatar, accounting for 32% of all female cancer cases[1],” said Dr. Sheikha Abu Sheikha, Director of Early Detection Programs at PHCC. “To address this, we’re integrating Lunit’s AI as a crucial second opinion for our radiologists. As the first country in the Middle East to implement AI across the entire screening program, we’re reinforcing Qatar’s commitment to high-quality healthcare for women across the country.”

The implementation follows a successful retrospective validation phase that began in March 2023. Satisfied with the performance and added value, two radiologists now read each mammogram while referring to Lunit INSIGHT MMG’s results, improving accuracy and efficiency in the screening process.

Lunit’s success in Qatar is part of a broader trend of the company’s expansion in business-to-government (B2G) cancer screening initiatives worldwide. Notable recent deployments include:

Australia : Supplying Lunit INSIGHT MMG to BreastScreen New South Wales

: Supplying Lunit INSIGHT MMG to BreastScreen New South Wales Sweden : Delivering Lunit INSIGHT MMG to Capio S:t Göran Hospital, marking the first instance where AI replaced one human reader in breast screening

: Delivering Lunit INSIGHT MMG to Capio S:t Göran Hospital, marking the first instance where AI replaced one human reader in breast screening Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Providing the Lunit INSIGHT suite to Seha Virtual Hospital, connecting over 150 hospitals

: Providing the Lunit INSIGHT suite to Seha Virtual Hospital, connecting over 150 hospitals Iceland : Implementing Lunit INSIGHT MMG for national breast screening, the first European country to deploy AI for the entire population

“Our collaboration with Qatar’s PHCC for the ‘Screen for Life’ will equip healthcare providers with a powerful new tool to enhance medical diagnostics,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “As we expand into national screening programs worldwide, we’re enhancing early cancer detection and reshaping preventive care. Each implementation brings us closer to our vision of making AI-assisted cancer screening more accurate and accessible to people around the world, regardless of their location.”

The “Screen for Life” program, implemented by Qatar’s PHCC, is a national initiative offering free breast and bowel cancer screening to eligible residents. This cornerstone of Qatar’s public health strategy aims to promote early detection through education, awareness, and accessible screening services.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 3,000 hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries.

Our clinical findings are featured in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as the ASCO and RSNA.

In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io .

