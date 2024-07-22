The best leggings with pockets for 2024

The best way to get back into that gym habit is with a new pair of leggings. Of course, you could pull on any old pair off the new arrivals rack, but we can’t guarantee your satisfaction. Why not take our advice? Our favorite leggings happen to be ones with pockets, and our list of the best ones includes everything from flared-leg options to plus-size and performance alternatives. The best leggings with pockets can hold your phone, keys, wallet, you name it, while keeping you comfortable and stylish.

We consulted with athleisure designers, fitness trainers and our own team of shopping experts to get their top tips for shopping for leggings with pockets. With their insight, we took a hard look at a range of specs for each brand, from the fabric to the rise, color availability and key performance features. We also considered the customer reviews and tested several options ourselves to see how we liked them. In short, we’ve done the hard work of narrowing this list down to the best of the best. Keep reading to see the 13 best leggings with pockets for 2024.

Table of contents:

Best overall leggings with pockets

Spanx Fabric: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Sweat-wicking, sculpting fabric, 4-way stretch | Rise: High | Color: 1 color | Inseam: 25 inches | Length: 7/8 Spanx’s Booty Boost leggings were always my favorite, but now that they come with pockets — even better! I’ve been obsessed with these leggings since the first time I tried them on. Designed with the brand’s signature sculpting performance fabric, these have a built-in booty lift that makes my backside look great! The side pocket is deep enough to hold my cellphone, keys and cash, but it’s very discreet and barely visible if I have nothing in it. Along with the bum-lift capabilities, I also love how breathable and sweat-wicking these are. But my favorite part is the high waistband that sucks me in and doesn’t slide down as I move around. And I’m not the only one who is a fan; one shopper called them the “best leggings ever” and declared: “Love everything about these!! The fabric, the flattering fit that enhances my look and, of course, having a pocket to keep my phone close. Will get several other pairs!!!” Pros Sweat-wicking

Flattering

Sculpting Cons Expensive

Only 1 color $118 at Spanx

Other top leggings with pockets we recommend for 2024

Colorfulkoala Fabric: 75% polyester, 25% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance Features: Moisture-wicking fabric | Rise: High | Color: 27 colors | Inseam: 25 inches | Length: 7/8 These leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric for unrestrictive movement but have enough binding capabilities for a seamless waistband that can hold in your belly. No wonder more than 37,000 shoppers have given their seal of approval. These wildly popular, incredibly soft leggings have generous side pockets and a seamless high waist that supports you without digging. No matter how long you wear them, your stomach won’t suffer. They’re lightweight and moisture-wicking with four-way stretch for a comfy fit, and they come in a variety of color options. Shoppers say they feel like a second skin, and our Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg raved, “They feel really sleek, don’t pill and have magic stitching that makes your butt look good.” “HOLY MACRO!” another shopper wrote. “They fit! And not just fit, they fit perfectly!!!! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen, and the hold makes me feel like the 175 lbs I’m aspiring to be. They hold perfectly, but they’re not tight, they stretch but they are not see-through at all!” Pros Affordable

Comfortable

Lightweight

Moisture-wicking Cons Some shoppers said certain colors weren’t as thick as they’d like $25 at Amazon

Krina Leggings Fabric: 79% recycled nylon, 21% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance Features: 4-way stretch fabric | Rise: High | Color: 9 colors | Length: Full Soft, stretchy, comfortable and with two pockets? What more can you ask for? Made from a blend of recycled nylon and Spandex, these cute, eco-friendly leggings are a fave choice of exercise specialist and owner and founder of Core Studio, Denise Chakoian, and it’s easy to see why. Not only are they super soft and can be paired with matching sports bras, but the full-length leggings also boast four-way stretch capabilities to move with you, and they are moisture-wicking to keep you dry during workouts. Plus, the two side pockets are super deep to hold more than just the essentials. “I got a chance to get a pair of the leggings with pockets by Krina and they are so soft! They are my go-to for softness and comfort, especially when I am doing outdoor or intense workouts,” raved Chakoian. Pros Sustainable

Comfortable

Soft

Flattering $115 at Krina Leggings

lululemon Fabric: 81% nylon, 19% Lycra | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Nulu sweat-wicking fabric | Rise: High | Color: 10 colors | Inseam: 4 options | Length: 7/8 Shopping for leggings when you’re on the taller or shorter side is no longer a struggle, thanks to these beloved Lululemon bottoms that come in three different lengths. In addition to four full-length inseams — 23 inches, 25 inches, 28 inches and 31 inches — the Lululemon Align leggings range in size from 0 to 20, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit. The ultra-flattering high-rise leggings have two side pockets and a back pocket. “I think I’m the only person in the world who actively avoids leggings because I don’t think they’re flattering on me, but that all changed when I tried this pair of Lululemon leggings. They’re magic,” said Laura Kenney, our Editor-in-Chief of commerce content. “The high-waisted cut helps my waist looked cinched, and the fabric, seams and cut work together to visually sculpt and whittle your legs. The pockets hold all of your essentials too. I didn’t get the whole Lululemon obsession until I actually tried a pair, but now I understand — and actually feel confident leaving the house in leggings.” Fitness trainer Tammy Foxx is also a fan because of their “exceptional material quality, shape-retaining pockets, and just the right amount of compression for various activities.” Pros Flattering

Comes in a variety of inseam lengths

Ultra-soft

Comfortable $128 at lululemon

IUGA Fabric: 77% polyester, 23% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Non-see-through fabric | Rise: High | Color: 13 colors | Inseam: 19.7-21.3 inches | Length: Capri These leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband to give you maximum tummy control at maximum comfort. In addition to hiding a convenient pocket, that band offers superior tummy control. And there are two large pockets on the sides too. The polyester and spandex fabric is not see-through, like so many other high-waisted leggings we’ve noticed on the market. Super stretchy and packed with compression, these come in different colors and fit a wide range of body types while sculpting your bottom for a flattering fit. “I am on my sixth pair, not because they wear out fast but because of how awesome they are,” reported a rave reviewer. “Super comfortable, flattering, breathable and soft. I started wearing these leggings to work out a couple of years ago and never looked at another brand. They hold in my tummy without feeling tight and the pockets on both legs are indispensable. Even after having my baby, they hold my mom pooch in. They wash well and retain shape, and the seams are strong. I really can’t say enough. You don’t need to look any further for great leggings.” Pros Affordable

Comfortable

Breathable

Soft Cons Hand-wash only $20 at Amazon

Nordstrom Fabric: 74% nylon, 26% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Tummy control | Rise: High | Color: 4 colors | Inseam: 26.5 inches | Length: Full Buttery soft leggings with perfectly sized phone pockets and a supportive high-waisted silhouette? Sign us up! You can’t beat the comfort of pocketed leggings, but when you’re wearing something that figure-hugging, they should have extra reinforcement around the waist — we could all use a little more confidence when we’re running errands and walking the dog! That’s why we love these high-waisted leggings from Zella. They have a supportive mesh layer built into the waistband for ample support and tummy control. Said one five-star reviewer, “These leggings are truly amazing and here’s why: First, I’m blown away by the luxurious material. They feel so airy, light and comfortable, yet somehow there’s no skin show-through. Second, there are pockets that are perfectly sized for my phone! Third, I love the shape of the waistband, it’s curved in the front and back and very flattering. Pros Supportive

Soft

High-waisted

Opaque $79 at Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Fabric: 62% polyamide, 38% spandex | Pockets: Side and back | Performance features: Adjustable inner elastic on back pocket | Rise: High | Color: 2 colors | Inseam: 24 inches | Length: 7/8 If you prefer to have fun with your workout clothes, we suggest these cute printed Sweaty Betty leggings. Sick of plain black? These cute printed leggings from Sweaty Betty will help you stand out at the gym. Not only are there four funky patterns to choose from, but they also all have reflective details so you can wear them while walking or running at night without worrying that drivers won’t see you. They have two side pockets, a hidden back pocket and an adjustable inner elastic. “You can never go wrong with power leggings. I wear them for all my home workouts as they are so comfortable, fit perfectly and really flattering. This is such a standout print and goes with so many different tops,” wrote one customer. Pros Comfortable

Side and back pockets

Fun patterns and prints $100 at Nordstrom

Girlfriend Collective Fabric: 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 21% spandex | Pockets: Side and back | Performance features: Sheer-proof fabric | Rise: High | Color: 14 colors | Inseam: 28.5 and 23.75 | Length: Full and 7/8 These pocket leggings are so soft, comfortable and flattering, they’ve even got Oprah’s seal of approval. These sustainable leggings are made from a blend of Spandex and recycled plastic bottles. Along with being sweat-wicking and sheer-proof, the leggings have four-way stretch technology and three pockets to hold all your belongings. Perhaps best of all are the size ranges from XXS to 6XL, and they have two inseam lengths to choose from. With smart details like that, it makes sense they made Oprah’s Favorite Things List last year. “I love these leggings and especially the pockets. The compression is just right and is perfect for any sort of workout. I love the color and wear these as often as I can wash them,” raved one shopper. Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg added: “They’re compressive and make your butt look really good! I also had my pair for years now and they still look great!” Pros Celeb-approved

Sustainable

Comfortable

Large size range $98 at Girlfriend Collective

Alo Yoga Fabric: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Pockets: Side and front | Performance features: Compression for lifting and sculpting | Rise: High | Color: 2 colors | Inseam: 28 to 28.5 inches | Length: Ankle A pair of leggings with four roomy pockets? Yes, please! While most leggings with pockets have them built into the waistband or on the side, this pair of Alo Yoga leggings has two pockets down the sides and two in the front (where you would find front pockets on jeans). Not only will they hold a lot, but the leggings also boast compression to lift and sculpt you everywhere for a super-flattering fit. One owner, who called them the “best pocket leggings ever,” wrote, “Purchased the sleek leggings and am enjoying the pockets. Smooth on the legs — they looks amazing and really shape your body well! Would def purchase again in another color!” Pros Comfortable

Multiple pockets

Sculpting

Smoothing $138 at Alo Yoga

Beyond Yoga Fabric: 87% polyester, 13% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: UV protection fabric | Rise: High | Color: 5 colors | Inseam: 25 inches | Length: 7/8 This pair of pocket leggings are perfect for a growing bump! Along with two side pockets, these ultra-soft Beyond Yoga maternity leggings also have an over-the-belly waistband that you can easy to fold up or down, depending on your preference. The stretchy bottoms are designed to support you through all three trimesters and even after you give birth. The four-way stretch leggings are also moisture-wicking, provide UV protection and are machine-washable. “I needed to feel comfortable and have pockets — LOVE these pants,” shared one shopper. “The fabric is next to none. I was 135 lbs, 5’6” before pregnancy usually wearing between S and M. Now am 155 at 6 months pregnant and went for a M and they fit perfect. They’re pricey, but just do it; you won’t regret it. I can see how I’d still be able to wear these after baby.” Pros High-waist for baby bumps

Supportive

Comfortable $110 at Beyond Yoga

Athleta Fabric: 75% nylon, 25% Lycra | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Sweat-wicking, breathable, UPF 40+ | Rise: High | Color: 18 colors | Length: 7/8 If you’re looking for an ultra-soft pair of leggings that has spacious pockets, Jasmine Peterson, personal trainer and nutritionist recommends this Athleta pair. “I gravitate towards these leggings because of their incredibly soft Powervita fabric, which feels amazing on the skin and offers excellent support and compression without feeling too tight. The stash pockets are cleverly integrated into the design, providing a convenient and secure place to hold my phone and keys, whether I’m out for a run, at the gym, or just running errands,” she said. The leggings have a light compression that sucks you in in all the right places and prevents them from sliding down. They are super breathable and moisture-wicking and even have a UPF 40+ rating to keep you protected from the sun’s harmful rays while you work out outdoors. Pros Soft

Flattering

Comfortable

Breathable

UPF 40+ $79 at Athleta

Athleta Fabric: 91% recycled nylon, 9% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: UV protection | Rise: High | Color: 3 colors | Inseam: 26-31 inches | Length: 7/8 You’ll never worry about your belongings falling out again, thanks to these zippered pocket leggings from Athleta. These cute leggings look like joggers and have a whopping six zippered pockets to keep all your essentials handy when you’re out and about. The nylon/Spandex material is resistant to snags and tears and provides UPF 50+ protection, making them a great option to wear during outdoor activities. They range in size from 0 to 16 and come in four versatile colors. “I wear my cargo leggings every single day to hike and do yoga. I need more colors please! I get compliments and I love the unusual crêpey fabric. The pockets are awesome also,” said one reviewer. Pros Comfortable

Zippered pockets

Stylish

UV Protection $119 at Athleta

Under Armour Fabric: 79% polyester, 21% spandex | Pockets: Side | Performance features: Quick-drying, breathable, four-way stretch | Rise: High | Color: 2 colors | Length: 7/8 Melissa McGlynn, senior strategic account manager at the LYCRA Company is a fan of these Under Armour leggings because “They feature two side pockets that have a unique size and shape for optimal functionality, particularly for keeping your phone secure and bounce-free. They’re designed with Lycra’s patented Adaptiv fiber to maintain comfort and shape through every move.” The four-way stretch leggings will move with you, while the moisture-wicking and quick-drying capabilities will keep you nice and dry. They also boast an updated gusset inseam design that reduces chafing. Pros Quick-drying

Comfortable

Supportive

Soft Cons Only 2 colors $90 at Under Armour

How we chose the best leggings with pockets

To find the best leggings with pockets available we consulted with athleisure designers, fitness trainers and our own team of shopping experts to get their top tips for shopping for leggings with pockets. With their insight, we took a hard look at a range of specs for each brand from the fabric to the rise, color availability and key performance features. We also considered the customer reviews and tested several options ourselves to see how we liked them.

Frequently asked questions about leggings with pockets:

Why would someone prefer leggings with pockets?

The best athleisure is functional. Whether you’re wearing them at the gym, while out for a walk or to run errands, leggings with pockets are the perfect bottoms for anyone who wants to be comfortable and has a place to store essentials. “I love a pocket,” said a personal trainer, Denise Chakoian. “For outdoor workouts such as walking and running, I like to have pockets on the side of my pants to place my phone and or keys,” she added.

“Our phones are practically an extension of ourselves, so we want to keep them close whether we’re hitting the gym or lounging at home. Thankfully, garment designers are constructing leggings with this need in mind, adding pockets to keep our phones and other belongings safe and secure,” said Melissa McGlynn, senior strategic account manager at the LYCRA Company.

What to look for when choosing leggings with pockets

There are many criteria to consider when shopping for activewear and leggings for women, including fit, fabric, performance features, aesthetics and price. As a personal trainer, Chakoian wears leggings at least six days a week, so she’s tried her fair share of options over the years. She says one of her most important requirements for leggings is finding a pair that gives you the right “feel.” Those looking for a cozy pair to lounge in should choose soft cotton leggings, while others wanting a figure-hugging pair that stays put during the most grueling workouts should opt for compression leggings that have extra reinforcement around the waist to hold in their tummy.

We suggest taking a look at each of the following factors in detail:

Fabric: Leggings come in all sorts of fabric, from super-stretchy Spandex to warm cotton blends designed to keep you toasty. Legging fabric matters both for comfort and laundry considerations. Personal trainer and nutritionist, Jasmine Peterson told us you also don’t want to overlook the fabric’s breathability and moisture-wicking properties. “The ability of the leggings to manage sweat and allow your skin to breathe can dramatically enhance your overall experience, especially if you’re wearing them for exercise or in warmer climates,” she said. McGlynn also noted choosing high-quality fibers and fabrics are essential because they “power your leggings to ensure they fit better, last longer and feel more comfortable.” They also provide “a close-to-the-body fit, you don’t have to worry about your phone or belongings bouncing around or falling out of your pocket.”

Performance features: Ben Jenks, NASM-certified personal trainer, fitness expert, and the senior editor of Powerlifting Technique, told us he recommends his clients opt for leggings with performance details to make training more comfortable. “The waistband is key — opt for high-rise or mid-rise styles that will stay in place and provide support, especially for high-intensity activities. Other details to pay attention to are flat, seamless construction to avoid chafing, as well as gusseted inseams that allow a full range of motion,” he said. An opaque, “squat-proof” fabric is also ideal so you can concentrate on your workout without having to worry about visibility.

Rise: Your preferred rise (meaning the point on your body where the top of the waistband sits) will depend on the level of tummy control you’re after. High rise hits above the waist, mid rise hits at the waist and low rise hits below. The rise is especially important if you are choosing a pair that has the pockets in the waistband, opting for a high-rise silhouette will give you more space for your stuff.

Inseam: The inseam determines whether you have full coverage from hip to ankles or a little shorter. For example, a Capri-style legging keeps your calves exposed. Inseams are especially important for those on the extreme ends of the height spectrum who might have trouble finding leggings of the correct length. “Inseams with gussets allow unrestricted movement as well. With these features, leggings with pockets are great activewear to power through tough training sessions with convenience,” said Jenks.

Are pockets on the side of the legs or in the waistband better?

Where the pockets are placed is all about style preference and what you’re carrying. “I prefer pockets on the side of the leg because they are easier to access and retrieve items than pockets within the waistband,” said Tammy Foxx, founder of Bridal Fitness Coach. Lexie Chan, regional director of operations at Fanka, agreed saying “Since nearly everyone needs a place for their phone, I think side pockets are the most useful.”

But Chan did add, “Pockets in the waistband are ideal for storing smaller items like keys or cards discreetly, keeping them on hand without the risk of bouncing or shifting during dynamic movements.” Peterson said storing your stuff in the waistband can even be beneficial to your workouts. “One nuanced advantage of waistband pockets that might not be immediately apparent is their ability to distribute weight more evenly around your core, minimizing imbalance or discomfort during physical activities. This is especially beneficial in activities requiring a lot of movement or changes in direction, such as running, yoga, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT). When essentials like keys or a small phone are stored close to the body’s center, it can help maintain better balance and reduce the risk of the items bouncing around, which often happens with side pockets.”

Should the pockets have zippers?

While this choice is also all about preference, Swati Kelkar, the chief product officer at Maurices said, “Everyday leggings worn for lounging or working out don’t typically need a zippered pocket. But for leggings that are worn for activities such as hiking, we recommend those pockets have zippers.” McGlynn also recommends zippered pockets for high-intensity workouts and runs, as they “will keep your belongings close and secure while you’re on the go.”

Are leggings with pockets better for lounging or working out?

“ Leggings with pockets are ideal for both lounging and working out because they allow you to keep your essential items on you and your hands empty — if you’re running, you aren’t off balance, and if you’re lounging, you won’t lose your phone or headphones in between the sofa seats” said Kelkar.

“For lounging, softer, cotton-blend fabrics are most comfortable. You may want fewer pockets too for a sleek look.” said Jenks. “For workout leggings, it’s crucial to look for pockets that are seamlessly integrated into the garment to prevent chafing or discomfort during physical activities,” added Peterson.

Our team of experts:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

