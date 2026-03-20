Manulife Named “Asia’s Best Insurance Provider for Wealth Management” by Euromoney

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife today announced it has been named "Asia’s Best Insurance Provider for Wealth Management" at the 2026 Euromoney Private Banking Awards. The award recognizes Manulife’s excellence in delivering tailored and innovative wealth and legacy planning solutions to High-Net-Worth (HNW) individuals and families across the region.

The win reflects the company’s strong growth momentum, innovative product suite, unmatched cross-border service capabilities, and deep relationships with its distribution partners. It comes as demand for HNW wealth planning services continues to grow across the region. According to McKinsey analysis, an estimated US$5.8 trillion in assets is projected to transfer between generations across Asia-Pacific by 2030*, while regional financial wealth is expanding at approximately 9% CAGR through 2029#. This growth is being driven in part by a rising segment of global Asian citizens—internationally mobile families managing assets across multiple jurisdictions—who require cross-border insurance and legacy planning solutions at scale.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Euromoney as Asia’s leading life insurance provider for Wealth Management. This award reflects our continued commitment to meeting the unique needs of our HNW clients and partners. As intergenerational wealth transfer accelerates, we see a new generation of clients—today’s global Asian citizens—who prioritize flexibility, geographic diversification, and holistic solutions that combine wealth planning with health and longevity. Our strategy is built to meet these exact needs, leveraging our multi-hub platform and omni-channel distribution to deliver best-in-class solutions that help our clients protect their legacy and secure their future across borders and generations."

— Bonnie Qiu, CEO, Global High-Net-Worth, Manulife

During the award assessment period, Manulife achieved high double-digit sales growth in business generated from private banks and international brokers serving HNW clients in Asia. Manulife’s success is underpinned by a comprehensive product proposition and policy structuring expertise, as well as strong underwriting capacity backed by its strong relationships with re-insurers.

In June 2025, Manulife was ranked first in the life insurance sector for artificial intelligence (AI) maturity in the inaugural Evident AI Index for Insurance, ranking in the top five across the insurance industry overall. Applied directly to its HNW business, Manulife has embedded generative AI into the HNW underwriting process, significantly reducing turnaround times for large and complex cases.

Manulife’s HNW strategy integrates its four hubs—Hong Kong, Singapore, Bermuda, and Dubai—to provide seamless multi-jurisdictional access and specialist local execution for globally mobile families.

"As HNW clients’ needs in Hong Kong become increasingly sophisticated, our role has evolved beyond product provision. As a leading international financial centre, Hong Kong continues to attract HNW families with complex wealth and legacy planning needs. By bringing together our diversified distribution model, bespoke innovative solutions, and strong underwriting capabilities—supported by our Private Client Wealth Planning team—we are able to provide integrated guidance on complex matters such as trust and legacy structuring. We are uniquely positioned to help globally mobile families protect and grow their wealth across generations."

— Patrick Graham, CEO, Manulife Hong Kong & Macau

The business also saw strong momentum in Singapore, another key pillar of its regional HNW strategy.

"Singapore’s reputation as a secure and stable wealth hub continues to attract HNW families with increasingly complex needs, and they require an insurer with proven capabilities. Our recent issuance of a landmark US$300 million policy demonstrates the market’s confidence in our financial strength and deep technical expertise. It underscores our ability to structure and underwrite large, sophisticated cases, while helping high net worth families address their wealth and legacy priorities with tailored, well structured solutions."

— Benoit Meslet, CEO, Manulife Singapore

Looking ahead, Manulife plans to continue its investment in the HNW segment by expanding its service capabilities across the region, driving ongoing product innovation with a focus on flexibility and liquidity, and further building out its health and longevity ecosystem.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

* https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/asia-pacifics-family-office-boom-opportunity-knocks

# https://www.bcg.com/press/24june2025-organic-growth-advantage-financial-wealth-hits-record-high#:~:text=Asia%2DPacific%20is%20poised%20to,reaching%20%2414.4%20trillion%20in%202024

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