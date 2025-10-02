Marine Safari Bali: Adventure & Unforgettable Experiences

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marine Safari Bali by Taman Safari Indonesia stand as one of Indonesia’s newest marine tourism destinations, offering Korean visitors a journey that blends entertainment, adventure, and conservation. Beyond a traditional discovery park, guests can explore the marvels of marine life while deepening their understanding of why ocean preservation is vital for future generations. All within one of Bali’s most remarkable destinations, a true go-to place for both families and non-families alike.

Explore 6 Stunning Marine Zones

The highlight of Marine Safari Bali is an immersive journey through six distinct marine zones, each representing a vital ecosystem. The adventure begins in the Rainforest Zone, home to fascinating reptiles and amphibians such as the iguana and python. Visitors then step into the River Monster Zone, where massive freshwater predators demonstrate the raw power of nature. One of them is a species from the longest river in Indonesia and one of the longest island rivers in the world. This river flows through the tropical jungles of Borneo, hosting some of the most unique wildlife not found anywhere else. The River Zone introduces the capybara, the world’s largest rodent, beloved for its unique social behavior.

The Estuary Zone showcases the delicate balance where freshwater and saltwater meet. Here, guests can interact directly with graceful rays in engaging touch pools. Moving on, the Coastal Zone delights visitors with playful sea lions and Humboldt penguins, demonstrating adaptability and the importance of teamwork in survival. Finally, the journey concludes in the breathtaking Ocean Zone, where vibrant coral reefs and mysterious deep-sea habitats are revealed, featuring apex predators like Bull Sharks and grey reef sharks.

The only underwater theatrical dining experience in Indonesia – Varuna Show

Experience fine dining alongside a breathtaking underwater theatrical performance, blending culinary delights with world-class entertainment. A spectacular journey of story, music, art, and lighting, that captivates the eyes and creates unforgettable memories. The show tells the story of a young sea prince through mesmerizing acrobatics, cutting-edge multimedia, and breathtaking visual effects.

“Marine Safari Bali is more than a tourist attraction, it is an unforgettable adventure that combines discovery, entertainment, and education. For Korean travelers seeking both excitement and purpose in their journey, Marine Safari Bali offers unforgettable and extraordinary experiences in Bali just an hour from the airport. We warmly look forward to welcoming you soon.” said Alexander Zulkarnain, ACT Chief Marketing Officer, Taman Safari Indonesia Group.

