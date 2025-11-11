SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Professional derma-esthetic brand MEDIPEEL has launched a major expansion into Southeast Asia, beginning with a large-scale pop-up at Central World, Bangkok’s leading retail and tourism hub. Developed in collaboration with Shinsegae’s Hyperground, a K-brand global expansion platform, the pop-up serves as an immersive brand showcase that highlights MEDIPEEL’s clinical expertise and premium derma identity beyond traditional sales promotion.



MEDIPEEL Accelerates Global Expansion with Major Pop-Up Launch in Thailand

Having built strong retail networks in Japan and Europe, MEDIPEEL is now channeling its global growth momentum into key Asian markets. The Central World pop-up, open through January 30, 2026, targets the high-traffic holiday season, turning over 300,000 daily visitors into meaningful brand engagement. From December 27 to January 2, a dedicated “MEDIPEEL Brand Week” will offer hero product promotions, sampling programs, and customer experience events designed to boost trial and loyalty.

Simultaneously, MEDIPEEL has opened another pop-up at Siam Center, Bangkok’s trend hub for younger consumers. Organized with Tops Thailand, this pre-launch activation aims to build brand awareness ahead of official retail expansion. Both pop-ups embody MEDIPEEL’s sophisticated yet clinical aesthetic, while the Central World installation features dynamic visual transitions that reflect Thailand’s festive energy.

Beyond offline activities, MEDIPEEL continues to strengthen its omnichannel strategy across Southeast Asia. The brand has secured stable offline distribution through Guardian Malaysia, the region’s largest drugstore chain, while expanding digital presence through localized social media, live commerce, and influencer collaborations to deepen engagement with local consumers.

A MEDIPEEL representative commented, “The Central World pop-up is more than an exhibition—it is a platform to demonstrate our technological expertise and professionalism as a leading K-derma brand on the global stage. Through our collaboration with Shinsegae Hyperground, we will strengthen our international distribution network and continue to grow as a premium derma brand built on trust and innovation.”

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

