Sonder announces bankruptcy plans; tells guests to vacate hotel rooms: ‘People were scrambling’

Short-term rentals company Sonder on Monday said it plans to file for bankruptcy, a day after Marriott International said a licensing agreement between the two companies had ended.

The deal, signed in August 2024, allowed Sonder hotels to be booked via Marriott’s Bonvoy website and was widely considered a lifeline for the San Francisco-based company, which struggled financially through the Covid-19 pandemic, and after going public via a SPAC merger in 2022.

In a statement published Sunday, Marriott said the 20-year licensing agreement was “no longer in effect,” citing Sonder’s “default” as the reason.

In its own statement on Monday, Sonder said it made “comprehensive efforts” to improve the company’s finances following Marriott’s announcement, to no avail.

“In light of these unsuccessful efforts and [Sonder’s] financial condition, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to wind-down operations and pursue a court-supervised liquidation of the U.S. business immediately,” the statement read.

Janice Sears, Sonder’s interim chief executive officer, said technical integration problems with Marriott’s Bonvoy website caused “significant, unanticipated integration costs, as well as a sharp decline in revenue”.

“We are devastated to reach a point where a liquidation is the only viable path forward,” Sears added.

The one-time unicorn, which was valued at $1.9 billion at its IPO, said it plans to file insolvency proceedings abroad too.