Medit and Graphy Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Orthodontics

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, and Graphy, a leading innovator in 3D printing dental materials, have officially announced a strategic partnership to accelerate advancements in the digital orthodontics market.

The partnership brings together Medit’s expertise in intraoral scanning and open digital workflows with Graphy’s groundbreaking material technology, including the world’s first directly 3D-printed clear aligners. The two companies will co-develop next-generation orthodontic solutions that deliver greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency across every stage — from diagnosis to appliance fabrication.

By integrating their technologies, Medit and Graphy aim to enhance user experience for both clinicians and patients, enabling a more seamless and predictable digital orthodontic journey. Further areas of cooperation will be defined as the partnership evolves.

About Medit
Medit Corp. is a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, known for its cutting-edge intraoral scanners and open-platform workflow systems. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit develops and supplies the i-Series scanners (including the i700 and i900), which are widely recognized for their speed, accuracy, and ease of use. These scanners are adopted by thousands of clinics and labs across the globe.

Through its cloud-based Medit Link platform, Medit enables seamless integration of scanning, treatment planning, and case management, empowering dental professionals with enhanced flexibility and connectivity in their digital workflows.

Medit’s commitment to open architecture and intuitive software tools has positioned the company at the forefront of the digital dentistry revolution, driving accessibility and innovation across the global market.

About Graphy
Graphy Co., Ltd. is a Korea-based materials science company specializing in high-performance, biocompatible photopolymer resins specifically designed for 3D printing in digital dentistry. With its proprietary oligomer synthesis technology, Graphy independently formulates and manufactures advanced resins that offer superior mechanical properties and stability compared to conventional materials.

Under its flagship brand Tera Harz, Graphy provides material solutions for a wide range of dental applications, including shape memory clear aligners, crowns, bridges, and surgical guides.

Notably, Graphy is the first company in the world to commercialize resin for directly 3D-printed shape memory clear aligners, setting a new standard in functional dental 3D printing and leading the evolution of in-office orthodontic solutions.

Source

