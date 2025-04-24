The best Mother’s Day flowers to order online in 2025

Mother’s Day flowers are as cliché as it gets. And while I get a thrill out of coming up with unique Mother’s Day gifts (hey, it’s my job!), I know that the classics often reign supreme in Mom’s eyes. So, if you’re going to send your mom a bouquet this Mother’s Day, I’ll do everything in my power to ensure it’s the best one there is.

So, what makes me qualified to tell you what’s what? I grew up in a house full of flowers. My mom never let a week pass without picking up some fresh stems, and over the years I’ve sent her a number of bouquets on special occasions. So, it’s safe to say that I know the pressure of picking the right arrangement all too well. That’s why I’ve taken matters into my own hands for the second consecutive year (check out my 2024 picks) and put nine of the top flower-delivery services to the test. My goal: To uncover the best Mother’s Day flowers that aren’t just pretty, but a worthwhile gift for the moms, mothers-in-law, grandmas and other mother figures we love most.

Now, a few disclaimers before you get lost in the beauty of the blooms below. The flowers that arrive at your mom’s doorstep probably won’t look exactly like the ones pictured online. This can be a good thing. These online flower-delivery services prioritize freshness and quality over color and flower selection, ensuring that whatever shows up is truly the best of the bunch. 1-800-Flowers, Teleflora and FTD use local florists to fulfill orders, so flower varieties may differ by location and availability. That means there’s never a guarantee it’ll match what’s online, but it’ll still be just as eye-catching — if not more.

The best Mother’s Day flowers of 2025

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; Farmgirl Flowers Flower variety: Roses, alstroemeria and hypericum | Features: Shipped with chic textured vase My mom has been talking about her bouquet from Farmgirl Flowers since, well, last year. But this time around, it was my turn to receive one of its farm-fresh favorites. I was sold as soon as I unwrapped the 25(ish) sunshiney stems. The arrangement was bursting with color and life — there were spray roses in varying shades of pink, the perfect pop of purple alstroemeria and a healthy mix of greenery sprinkled in. Most of its bouquets arrive hand-tied and bundled in the signature burlap, but this beauty comes with a chic textured vase that looks like something you could buy at a high-end home store. That says a lot because most vase add-ons from other flower-delivery services are boring and basic at best. At $95, this arrangement is a tad pricier than most of the other picks on this list, but there’s no competition — it’s, without a doubt, the one I’d send my mom for Mother’s Day. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Next-day delivery is available for most locations. Farmgirl Flowers doesn’t deliver on Sundays (including Mother’s Day) and Mondays. $95 at Farmgirl Flowers

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; 1-800-Flowers Flower variety: Roses, alstroemeria and daisies | Features: Light-up sign that reads “Amazing Mom” 1-800-Flowers gets brownie points for delivering my bouquet within hours of placing my order. Granted, I live in New York City, so the florist didn’t have to travel far, but color me impressed. It looked identical to the pictures, which is a rare feat since the site notes that local florists often have to use “substitute flower types, colors and containers to give you the freshest blooms available.” And sure, I may have been slightly jipped on the number of roses in my arrangement, but I didn’t mind one bit because it meant I got more purple cremons and snapdragons (which, let’s be real, are the real stars of the show here). It’s evident how much thought and care was put into this design. The lavender vase and matching “Amazing Mom” sign are a nice contrast to the whites and pinks in this bouquet, while also tying together the pops of purple. You can order one without the sign, if that’s not your mom’s thing. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Delivery dates vary by location. It may pay off to get your Mother’s Day bouquet delivered early — there’s an additional charge for deliveries between May 9 and 11. $76 at 1-800-Flowers

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; Teleflora Flower variety: Roses, carnations and alstroemeria | Features: Delivered in pink glass carafe This isn’t my first rodeo with Telefora, but this delivery was a night-and-day difference from my previous one. I was underwhelmed with my Valentine’s Day bouquet a couple months back, which makes this lively bunch a welcome surprise. The pink and peach roses were real standouts — and that’s saying something because I’m normally not a fan of roses. Were the colors a bit off? Sure. Did that bother me? Not in the slightest. I actually preferred the variety of hues —there were more peaches and creams mixed in to offset the brighter pinks and greens. Here’s what really impressed me: Freshly cut roses typically have a shorter lifespan, but these stunners lasted a solid 10 days before starting to wilt. A note about Mother’s Day delivery: Place orders by 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and before noon on weekends for same-day delivery. Want to guarantee arrival on Mother’s Day weekend? It’ll cost you up to $5 extra. $70 at Teleflora

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; The Bouqs Co. Flower variety: Roses, alstroemeria and sunflowers | Features: Comes with a Sugarfina Bento Box Here’s the sweetest sampling of the bunch — in more ways than one. Let’s talk flowers first: I’ll admit, these didn’t wow me right out of the box. I snapped a photo on the day I received ’em for consistency’s sake, and you’ll see that the sunflowers and roses weren’t in full bloom yet. This isn’t a negative per se, but it’s a reminder to trust the process because it took around three days for the buds to fully open (just as The Bouqs Co. predicted, I must add). When the flowers were in their glory, they were a sight to behold — the variety was second only to Farmgirl Flowers, with elevated additions including yellow pom-poms and beaming sunflowers. I know you’re here for the flowers, but this arrangement comes with a Sugarfina candy trio that’s worth noting. The sugar-filled Bento Box normally goes for $30 on its own (although it’s currently sold out on the brand’s website), which means this bundle is a treat for your wallet as much as it is for Mom. Plus, you can get 20% off your first order with code HELLO20. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Same-day and next-day delivery is available in select cities, including Dallas and New York City. The Bouqs Co. doesn’t deliver on Sundays (yes, including Mother’s Day). $99 at The Bouqs Co.

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; Fresh Sends Flower variety: Roses, carnations, snapdragons and chrysanthemums | Features: Comes with a custom card with the option to add a video or voice message for an extra $3 Maybe you’ve seen unboxings on your Instagram feed, but let me tell you, nothing prepares you for the thrill of unboxing your very own Fresh Sends delivery. The box itself is a real treat. It’s downright delightful, with playful designs and sweet messages (including “seen, known, loved” on the inside flap). The flowers had a similar cheery vibe, with a curated selection of bright and soft springy shades. It’s not just a bouquet; it’s a full-on gifting experience that, as the brand says, aims to “freshen up the cookie-cutter gifting industry.” Fresh Sends isn’t as big of an operation as 1-800-Flowers or other major players in the flower game. Because of this, you may notice a few key differences — the bouquet options are more limited and there are often shipping restrictions for its holiday offerings. Even so, the packaging, best-of-class flower quality and optional extras (including a Tower 28 travel-size duo) make Fresh Sends a win in my book. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: The Mother’s Day Send will only be delivered from May 6 to 10. If you want a bouquet delivered outside of that window, go with the brand’s bestseller, The Send (pictured here). $79 at Fresh Sends

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; UrbanStems Flower variety: Roses and garden roses | Features: Comes with a limited-edition Little Words Project bracelet UrbanStems is the ultimate comeback kid (in my eyes, at least). Hear me out: Thousands of people swear by UrbanStems, and sure, the arrangements are intricate and beautiful, but are they worth the steep price tag? It was a hard no from me — that is, until I laid my eyes on these roses. They were full and fluffy, and the chosen greenery elevated their beauty. The flowers make a statement, but so does the included Little Words Project limited-edition bracelet that spells out “bloom.” And if you want to make her Mother’s Day extra special, round out her gift with quality add-ons like a Poppy & Pout lip balm and Nest candle. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Same-day delivery is available in metropolitan areas on orders placed before 11 a.m. local time. Next-day delivery is available for most bouquets. Get 15% off sitewide with code YAHOO15. $110 at UrbanStems

Honorable mentions

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; BloomsyBox Flower variety: Gerber daisies, roses and salvia | Features: Comes with a Mother’s Day postcard A couple of years back, I gave my mom a three-month subscription to BloomsyBox and it was perhaps one of the best gifts I’ve ever given (her words). She knows flowers, so I took her word for it when she said that they were among the freshest blooms she’s ever received at her doorstep. So, imagine my delight when I got to experience the BloomsyBox magic firsthand. While the greenery overpowered the flowers, the bold blooms were as farm-fresh as it gets (Mom’s always right!). There’s just one thing: The brand claims this bouquet includes 49 stems, but mine seemed to fall a bit short. It looked better once all of the flowers opened up, but it still wasn’t nearly as luxuriant as the one in the picture. Maybe it was an off MOMent, though: One of its Valentine’s Day bouquets earned top scores during my testing a few months back. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Next-day delivery is an option, but keep in mind that BloomsyBox doesn’t deliver bouquets on Sundays and Mondays. Saturday deliveries also aren’t guaranteed — type in the recipient’s zip code to see if it’s available in their area. $80 at BloomsyBox

Amanda Garrity/Yahoo; FTD Flower variety: Daisies, lilies and lavender | Features: Add a glass vase for an extra $10 Lilies and lavender come together in a bouquet that’s just as fragrant as it is beautiful. The lilies were still in bud form upon arrival, but I considered that to be a plus since I got to watch them bloom right before my eyes. This is all part of FTD’s guarantee that “bouquets are fresh and will last at least seven days.” My experience checked all the major boxes — seamless delivery and quality, long-lasting flowers — but I was left wanting more. FTD is simple and straightforward, but it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of its competitors. So, here’s the deal: FTD is a solid contender if you want to give beautiful flowers without breaking the bank, but look elsewhere if your mom can be swayed by pretty packaging and thoughtful add-ons. A note on Mother’s Day delivery: Due to high volume, orders placed for Mother’s Day weekend will have an extra shipping fee. This particular bouquet has a $10 weekend shipping fee, but there are plenty of options on the site that only have a $3 fee. $65 at FTD

Other Mother’s Day flowers I tested

Floral Compass: A farm-fresh bouquet that you can score with Amazon Prime? I was impressed with the quality of this mixed assortment, especially given the price point. There aren’t any extras here — you can’t add a vase or additional gifts — but the stunning stems will speak for themselves. You can include a custom message if you select “This is a gift” during checkout.

How I tested these Mother’s Day flower-delivery services

I examined bouquets from nine services for the following:

Wow factor: Will this bouquet surprise and delight Mom on her special day? Or better yet, will she flood your family chat with pictures of her flowers so everyone can bask in their beauty? Beauty is subjective, so I tried to put my personal preferences aside and examine each bouquet at face value.

Freshness: How did the flowers look when they arrived at my door — and if they looked a bit weathered, did that change with some TLC?

Packaging and presentation: Were the flowers hand-delivered or shipped in a box? If they arrived in a box, were they wrapped and protected? Were there any special touches in the box that stood out?

Value: Simply put, are these flowers worth the money? How does the price stack up to the rest?

How to pick the best Mother’s Day flowers

You know your mom best. If she has a favorite flower, order a bouquet that puts that specific stem in the spotlight. Not sure if she has a fave? Then take a tip from Amy McCord, florist and founder of Flower Moxie, and spring for some seasonal blooms. “Garden roses feel a bit more special than standard roses with their lush layered petals. They can also appear more like a peony, but will last longer,” McCord tells Yahoo. Tulips are another one of her springtime go-tos because “they’re a classic choice and readily available.” Both varieties symbolize love in its many forms.

And if you’re trying to stay on theme, Carmela de Castro, owner and founder of Orchid Republic Floral Boutique, recommends sprinkling in a few carnations, aka the official flower of Mother’s Day. “It’s a long-lasting bloom that’s also easy on the eyes and the wallet,” she tells Yahoo. Different colors bear different meanings: White is a symbol of mothers who have passed away; red and pink represent the highest respect and love; and pink exemplifies the eternal love between a mother and child.

How to make Mother’s Day flowers last

Flowers are fragile and finicky. “It is their very precariousness on the Earth that makes them so precious and worthy of appreciation,” Cindy Ollig, founder of The Perfect Petal, tells Yahoo. And while you can try to prolong their life, most of the work is done long before the bouquet hits your doorstep. Ollig recommends the following to set your flowers up for success: Keep the vase out of direct sunlight, change the water every morning, and remove stems or outer rose petals as they wilt. If you really want to go the extra mile, “best practice is to cut each stem half an inch every three or four days.”

Whatever you do, de Castro warns to keep fresh flowers away from the fruit bowl. “Ethylene is a gas produced by ripe fruits, which can cause premature wilting and petal drops.” And does that packet of flower powder do anything? Yes and no. “Flower food can help, but nothing beats a sharp, fresh cut and clean water,” McCord tells Yahoo.

