Medscape Establishes Dedicated Presence in Australia to Support Healthcare Innovation

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medscape, a leading provider of medical news, education, and resources for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated presence in Australia. Medscape Australia will feature local content published every week, written by local medical experts, to complement extensive global content.

Medscape’s trusted connection with over 246,000 healthcare professionals in Australia, including 80,700 verified physicians, offers a proven channel to deliver local tools and resources to impact patient care.

When Australian healthcare professionals (HCP) look for medical innovation and developments, Medscape is their trusted destination. In a recent Global Insights Survey, 76% of Australian physicians indicated that independent physician websites have a significant or positive impact on their clinical practice, and 86% of physicians state they access Medscape on a daily or weekly basis.

For 30 years, Medscape has been a trusted resource for all HCPs across the globe to support their daily practice and continuous learning. The Medscape global audience comprises over 13 million active HCP members, including 6.5 million active physicians in over 30 specialties. To support the daily practice of HCPs who regularly visit Medscape, a team of over 250 journalists work with 10,000 KOL contributors to publish over 60,000 articles and keep over 10,000 monographs and guidelines updated every year. With coverage of the latest global and regional clinical developments and the delivery of local news updates and insights into local issues, Medscape supports HCPs wherever they are.

By combining global expertise with local insights, Medscape is uniquely positioned to help Australian organisations achieve their objectives in awareness and disease education. The local Medscape presence will collaborate with industry partners in Australia to reach and engage their target audience on a platform that they know and trust. These partnerships will give Australian physicians access to more local tools and resources to support patient care.

This strategic move aligns with the growth of Medscape’s fully connected global ecosystem and ongoing partnerships with industry in local markets across the globe including Europe, South America, Canada and now in Australia.

“This is a new chapter in Medscape’s ongoing investment to expand globally, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing healthcare innovation and professional education. For years, Australian physicians have relied on Medscape for trusted information to improve patient care. With Medscape’s unprecedented reach to physicians and other HCPs, Australian healthcare organisations can now better reach their customers with key content and messaging,” says Jeremy Schneider, Chief Commercial Officer, Medscape Global.

“By establishing a local presence, it enables Medscape to build on our long-standing commitment to the Australian healthcare community and develop a greater understanding of the specific challenges and opportunities facing Australia’s healthcare sector. Our dedicated team will work closely with clients to design and deliver integrated, omnichannel campaigns tailored to the region’s unique needs that drive clinical behaviour change and improve patient outcomes,” added Schneider.

Speaking about his goals for the region, Michael Kirby, Country Director Australia and New Zealand, notes, “Now, being in-country, I’m excited to build on Medscape’s existing foundation – strengthening these connections and collaborating with valued partners to drive the next phase of digital transformation.”

This milestone underscores Medscape’s commitment to advancing healthcare communication and education on a global scale. By establishing a dedicated presence in Australia, Medscape will enhance its ability to support healthcare professionals, foster innovation, and deliver impactful, locally relevant solutions – cementing its role as a key partner in Australia’s dynamic healthcare landscape.

For more information on Medscape’s services and opportunities in Australia, visit www.medscapeglobal.com.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About Medscape 2050

In 2025, Medscape marks its 30th anniversary, a milestone that highlights three decades of commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the latest medical news, clinical information, and educational resources. To commemorate this milestone, Medscape has launched Medscape 2050: The Future of Medicine, a dedicated hub on its platform that explores the future of medicine. This hub will be continually updated with a range of insights, videos and resources focused on the advancements shaping the medical landscape.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

