Meghan Markle wears this gold watch almost every day — get the look from $25

Meghan Markle’s style falls into two categories: classic and elegant (think polished suits and monochromatic looks) and laid-back California cool (think linen dresses and straw hats). What she’s wearing depends on the day’s schedule, of course. But whether she’s speaking at important events or hanging out at the beach with her family, there’s one accessory she doesn’t leave the house without: her Cartier watch.

The Duchess reportedly bought herself a two-tone $5,800 Cartier Tank Français Watch during her acting days. More recently, she’s been spotted with an all-gold version of the timepiece that experts say belonged to Princess Diana. (The latter would likely be a lot pricier than her original.) Both watches have a square face and a petite metal band that she often pairs with other bracelets, like her Cartier Love Bracelet. You can see her wearing the watch all over Instagram, including in her latest video, where she’s making preserved lemons.

Perhaps you have enough dough to get yourself a fancy heirloom-quality watch, but if not, I found a few alternatives that will give you a similar look without the sticker shock. All of the petite, elegant watches below are under $200, but all look way more expensive. Take a look if you want to emulate the timeless style (pun intended) of the Duchess of Sussex.