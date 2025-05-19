Memorial Day sales are here: The best deals from Apple, LG, Amazon, and more

If you’ve seen a pair of Hokas in the wild, there’s a good chance they were Cliftons. These are among the brand’s most popular picks, and it’s easy to see why. “They’re absolutely cloud-like,” raves Yahoo Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. “They were the only shoes that didn’t exacerbate my plantar fasciitis (especially when I walked for hours at Disneyland).”

The knit upper is breathable, and the rubber sole provides great traction. “While they’re definitely a little bulky, they’re still really lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear,” Zaydenberg says. The sneakers come in regular and GTX (waterproof) styles and both standard and wide sizes, helpful since Zaydenberg finds them a bit narrow. And they come in a wide range of colors, so it’s easy to land on a favorite look (or two).

Source