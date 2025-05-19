Monday, May 19, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsANYTIME FITNESS SINGAPORE REACHES MILESTONE OF 125 CLUBS JUST THREE MONTHS INTO...
Media News

ANYTIME FITNESS SINGAPORE REACHES MILESTONE OF 125 CLUBS JUST THREE MONTHS INTO 2025

admin
By admin
0
5

S/N

AF Club Name

Club Address

1

Admiralty

31 Woodlands Avenue 6, Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, #05-01/02, Singapore 738991

2

Alexis

354 Alexandra Road, Queenstown, #01-01/02 Singapore 159948

3

Ang Mo Kio

4190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, Broadway Plaza, #01-02, Singapore 569841

4

Ang Mo Kio South

340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 560340

5

Balestier

288 Balestier Road, Singapore 329731

6

Balmoral

32 Stevens Rd, #02-01 Above Pine Club Mercure Hotel at Stevens, Singapore 258892

7

Bedok 85

Blk 88, Bedok North Street 4, #01-163, Singapore 460088

8

Bedok Central (Djitun)

445 Bedok North Street 1, Djitsun Mall, #03-01, Singapore 469661

9

Bedok Community Centre

850 New Upper Changi Road, Bedok Community Center, #02-22, Singapore 467352

10

Bedok North

Blk 537 Bedok North Street 3 #01-555 Singapore 460537

11

Bishan

505 Bishan St 11 #01-438 Singapore 570505

12

Boon Keng

294A/B Lavender Street Singapore 338807

13

Boon Lay

221 Boon Lay Pl, #03-106, Singapore 640221

14

Buangkok

Hougang Green Shopping Mall, 21 Hougang Street 51 #02-13A, Singapore 538719

15

Bugis

51 Middle Road, #03-01, #04-01 Singapore 188959

16

Bukit Batok

91 Bukit Batok West Ave 2, Block C #05-01, Singapore 659206

17

Bukit Batok Connection

2 Bukit Batok Street 23, #01-03 Singapore 659554

18

Bukit Merah

Blk 131 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-1589/1591, Singapore 160131

19

Bukit Panjang

8 Pending Rd, #03-01, Singapore 678295

20

Bukit Timah

170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, #B1-01, Singapore 588179

21

Bukit Timah Central

559 Bukit Timah Road, Kings Arcade, #B1-01, Singapore 269695

22

Buona Vista

11 Helios, Biopolis Way,  #01-04/05/06/07, Singapore 138667

23

Cantonment Road

17 Cantonment Road, Singapore 089740

24

Cecil Street

139 Cecil Street, #04-01 Singapore 069539

25

Chai Chee Road

750B Chai Chee Rd, ESR Biz Park #02-01A, Singapore 469002

26

Changi City Point

5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #02-02, Singapore 486038

27

Choa Chu Kang

190 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Singapore 689466

28

Choa Chu Kang Centre

309 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 #03-01, Singapore 680309

29

Chong Pang

369 Sembawang Road #01-03 Singapore 758382

30

City Hall

1 Raffles Link, CityLink Mall #B1-47, Singapore 039393

31

City Square Mall

180 Kitchener Road, City Square Mall #06-04 Singapore 208539

32

Clementi 354

Blk 354 Clementi Ave 2, #01-183, Singapore 120354

33

Clementi City Vibe

3151 Commonwealth Ave W, Grantral Mall @ Clementi, #03-04, Singapore 129581

34

Concourse

300 Beach Rd, #02-01A/02, Singapore 199555

35

dÁrena

511 Upper Jurong Rd, D’Arena #02-05, Singapore 638366

36

Eastpoint Mall

3 Simei Street 6, Eastpoint Mall, #03-25/26, Singapore 528833

37

Gambas

2 Gambas Cresent, #01-22, Singapore 757044

38

Geylang Bahru

1 Geylang Bahru Lane, Kolam Ayer Community Club, Singapore 339631

39

Geylang Central

301 Geylang Road, #04-01, Singapore 389344

40

Geylang Rd

653 Geylang Road, Singapore 389583

41

Grantral Complex

605 MacPherson Road, Grantral Complex #02-08, Singapore 368239

42

Greenwich

1 Seletar Road, Greenwich V, #02-05/06, Singapore 807011

43

Guilemard Rd

100 Guillemard Rd, #01-08, Singapore 399718

44

HarbourFront

3 Harbourfront Pl, HarbourFront Tower Two, Level 1, Singapore 099254

45

Havelock Outram

405 Havelock Road #02-02 Furama RiverFront, Havelock Outram, Singapore 169633

46

HillV2

4 Hillview Rise, HillV2, #02-18/19, Singapore 667979

47

Holland Village

31A Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277689

48

Hong Kah North CC

30 Bukit Batok Street 31, Hong Kah North Community Centre #04-04, Singapore 659440

49

Hougang CC

35 Hougang Ave 3, Hougang Community Club #02-01, Singapore 538840

50

Hougang Central

1187 Upper Serangoon Road, The Midtown, #B1-01, Singapore 533971

51

Hwi Yoh

23 Serangoon North Ave 4, Hwi Yoh Community Centre, #01-01, Singapore 555857

52

Jalan Besar

1 King George’s Avenue, Rehau Building, #01-00, Singapore 208557

53

Junction 9

18 Yishun Avenue 9 Yishun, Northeast Junction 9 Shopping Mall, #02-32/33 Singapore 768897

54

Jurong

442 Jurong West Ave 1, #01-746/748, Singapore 640442

55

Jurong East Central

134 Jurong Gateway, #01-311 Singapore 600134

56

Jurong Point

1 Jurong West Central 2, Jurong Point #03-24/25, Singapore 648886

57

Jurong Summit

8 Jurong Townhall rd #02-00, JTC Summit, Singapore 609434

58

Jurong West Nanyang

60 Jurong West Street 91, Nanyang Community Club, #01-08, Singapore 649040

59

Kaki Bukit

1 Kaki Bukit Road, #01-10, Enterprise One, Singapore 415934

60

Katong

174/176 East Coast Road, Singapore 428880

61

Kebun Bahru CC

216 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #02-04 Kebun Baru CC Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 569897

62

Kembangan

18 Jalan Masjid, #01-04, Singapore 419845

63

Keppel

1557 Keppel Road, #01-03, Singapore 089066

64

Kim Seng Community Centre

570 Havelock Road, Kim Seng Rd, Community Center 01-14/15 & #02-11/12/13, Singapore 169640

65

Kovan

50 Hougang Ave 1, JForte Sportainment Centre Level 2, Singapore 538885

66

Le Quest

4 Bukit Batok Street 41, Singapore 657991

67

Lower Peirce

16 Jalan Kuras, Singapore 577729

68

Loyang Point

258 PASIR RIS STREET 21, #05-03/04/05, Singapore 510258

69

Macpherson

400 Paya Lebar Way, MacPherson Community Club, #03-05/06, Singapore 379131

70

Marine Parade

Blk 86 Marine Parade Central #01-670, Singapore 440086

71

Marsiling CC

100 Admirality Road, Marsiling Estate, #03-04, Singapore 739980

72

Marsiling MRT

303 Woodlands Street 31, #01-159/161, Singapore 730303

73

Marymount CC

191 Sin Ming Avenue, Marymount Community Centre, #03-01, Singapore 575738

74

Mountbatten

372 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437129

75

New Queensway

1 Queensway, #03-51 Queensway Shopping Centre, Singapore 149053

76

New Tech Park

151 Lorong Chuan #01-12, Singapore 556741

77

New Upper Thomson

246R Upper Thomson Road, #01-01, Singapore 574370

78

Nex

23 Serangoon Central, NEX Shopping Mall, #04-73/74/75, Singapore 556083

79

Northpoint City

1 Northpoint Drive, South Wing of Northpoint City, #02-175-178, Singapore 768019

80

Northshore Plaza

Northshore Plaza 1, Northshore Dr, #01-23 407, Singapore 821407

81

Novena

101 Thomson Road, United Square, B1-15, Singapore 307591

82

Orchard

277 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore 238858

83

Pasir Panjang

44 Pasir Panjang Road, Block A & B #01, Singapore 118504

84

Pasir Ris E!Hub

E!Hub @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #05-105, Singapore 519599

85

Pasir Ris Elias CC

93 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Pasir Ris Elias Community Centre #01-05, Singapore 519498

86

Paya Lebar

11 Tanjong Katong Road, ONE KM Mall, #02-01/02, Singapore 437157

87

Pioneer Mall

638 Jurong West Street 61, Pioneer Mall #03-01, Singapore 640638

88

Potong Pasir

15 Tai Thong Cres, Sennett Estate, Singapore 347849

89

Punggol

681 Punggol Drive, Oasis Terraces, #01-16, Singapore 820681

90

Raffles Place

#02-01, 22 Malacca Street (RB Capital Building), Singapore 048980

91

Redhill (aka Thye Hong)

#01-08A, 2 Leng Kee Road, Thye Hong Centre, Singapore 159086

92

Sembawang

604 Sembawang Rd, Sembawang Shopping Centre, West 2F, Singapore 758459

93

Sengkang

11 Rivervale Crescent, Rivervale Mall, #02-01, Singapore 545082

94

Serangoon Gardens

53 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555949

95

Siglap CC

151 Bedok South Road, Siglap Community Club #02-11, Singapore 460151

96

SKH Campus

Sengkang Community Hospital, 1 Anchorvale Street #01-29, Singapore 544835

97

Stevens

383 Bukit Timah Road, #01-01 Singapore 259727

98

Sunshine Place

475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, #02-07 Sunshine Place, Singapore 680475

99

Taman Jurong

1 Yung Sheng Road, Taman Jurong Community Club, #01-02, Singapore 618495

100

Tampines

506, Tampines Central, #03-361, Singapore 520506

101

Tampines Central CC

866A Tampines Street 83, Tampines Central Community Complex #03-10, Singapore 521866

102

Tampines East

9 Tampines Street 32, Tampines Mart, #02-01, Singapore 529286

103

Tampines Grande

7 Tampines Grande, #01-02/03/04/05 Singapore 528736

104

Tampines West

5 Tampines Avenue 3, Tampines West Community Club, #02-03, Singapore 529705

105

Tanjong Pagar

10 Anson Road, International Plaza, #03-41, Singapore 079903

106

Teck Whye

Blk 26 Teck Whye Lane, #01-180 & #01-182 Singapore 680026

107

Tekka Place

2 Serangoon Rd, #02-17/18/19/20/21, Singapore 218227

108

Telok Blangah

Blk 78B Telok Blangah Street 32, #02-15, Singapore 102078

109

Tengah

119 Plantation Crescent, #02-01 Tengah CC, Singapore 690119

110

Tiong Bahru Plaza

302 Tiong Bahru Road, Tiong Bahru Plaza #01-128/129, Singapore 168732

111

Toa Payoh

Blk 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #02-516, Singapore 310190

112

Upper Changi

Komo Shoppes 963C, Unit #02-12/13/14, Upper Changi Rd N. Singapore 506790

113

Upper Cross Street

531 Upper Cross Street, Hong Lim Complex, #01-07, Singapore 050531

114

Upper Serangoon

780 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534626

115

Valley Point

491 River Valley Road, Valley Point Shopping Centre, #02-02, Singapore 248371

116

Viio

520 Balestier Road, Level 3, Singapore 329853

117

West Coast

154 West Coast Rd, West Coast Plaza, #01-68/69, Singapore 120501

118

Wheelock Place

501 Orchard Rd, Wheelock Place #05-13/14, Singapore 238880

119

Wisteria

598 Yishun Ring Road, Wisteria Mall, B1-26/27, Singapore 768698

120

Woodgrove

30 Woodlands Avenue, The Woodgrove, #01-20/21/22 Singapore 739065

121

Woodlands

120 Woodlands Ave 1, ACE The Place Community Club, #02-01, Singapore 739069

122

Woodlands North

Blk 871 Woodlands Street 81 #01-292 Woodlands, Singapore 730871

123

Woods Square

No 8 Woodlands Square #02-12/13/14/15/16, SOLO 2, Singapore 737713

124

Yew Tee

20 Choa Chu Kang Street 52, #03-01, Singapore 689286

125

Yishun East

461 Yishun Ave 6, #01-02, Singapore 760461

Source

Previous article
Ryanair Group CFO Neil Sorahan on FY25 results, travel demand and tariff impact
Next article
Memorial Day sales are here: The best deals from Apple, LG, Amazon, and more
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024