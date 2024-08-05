‘My teeth are 3 shades lighter’: This popular electric toothbrush is down to $15

While you can get your pearly whites clean with a manual toothbrush, it takes real skill and perseverance to achieve that pristine feeling you have when you get up from your dentist’s chair. If that’s important to you, it’s time to go electric. The power and precision of an electric brush scrubs away food particles and stains with minimal effort on your end. That’s why you’ll be smiling after you pick up the Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush. It’s marked down to just $15 — a sparkling 40% off.

Amazon This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. $15 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Quality electric toothbrushes can be pricey, but Amazon has come up with an exception: Right now, you can save $10 on the Bitvae Daily D2 Electric Toothbrush — it’s just $15, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for this scrubber.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There’s so much to love about this toothbrush. For starters, it has the coveted American Dental Association’s (ADA) seal of acceptance (Kevin McCallister, eat your heart out!), which means that it’s proven to be reliable and high-quality. The Bitvae D2 is also powerful, delivering nearly 700 strokes per second.

It uses sonic technology to pulse between your teeth and along your gums to help you get that just-right level of clean. Flip between five modes — Clean, White, Polish, Soft and Gum Care — and enjoy thoughtful features like a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal when it’s time to move on to a new area of your mouth.

This set features an impressive eight replacement heads to give you over two years of use before you need to get new ones. The Bitvae D2 is, of course, rechargeable, and the brand says it can run for 30 days on one four-hour charge. Once it gets low on juice, simply plug the charger into a USB port to fire it up again.

Whichever of its five cleaning modes you select, the result will be the same: the freshest, cleanest mouth you’ve ever had. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this brush, highlighting its meticulous cleaning and extensive battery life.

Pros 👍

“It’s a game-changer,” said a happy customer. “This toothbrush rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic but at a fraction of the price. The brush provides a thorough and effective clean, leaving my teeth feeling refreshed and polished.”

Several fans raved about its long-lasting battery. “For the price, this thing has a beefy battery life on a full charge, or even a partial one,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The brush [heads] are very stable, and I’ve only changed mine once [after a few months of use]. The timer function works well. It will pause for a second every 30 seconds, and it will stop once you hit two minutes.”

Is it possible to love a toothbrush? Apparently! “I love this dang toothbrush,” revealed this smiling reviewer. “In one single session, my teeth are at least three shades lighter, and it completely removed the yellowing that I couldn’t get rid of between my teeth, no matter how aggressively I would brush. With that much cleaning, I expected some sensitivity, but I ate crushed ice about an hour after brushing and there was no sensitivity at all!”

Cons 👎

“I love how it cycles through the settings so you really feel like you’re getting a good clean,” said fan, adding a single criticism: “Only thing is that I wish it came with a travel case.”

Another user had a similar “would be perfect except for this one thing” qualm: “I wish it were a bit less noisy, but other than that, it’s a great value for your buck.”

Finally, one shopper noted that the charging cable for the product seemed a little outdated. “At the end of the cable you put into the toothbrush, it is a proprietary plug… not USB, USB-C, but mini-USB. This means you have to keep this cable and that you cannot use your other travel cables to charge it should you need to while traveling. This is my biggest complaint about the item… you are completely out of luck if you lose this cable or forget to take it along and need to recharge. (That said, it does seem to keep a charge a long time).”

Amazon With eight extra brush heads, you’re covered on dental care for a while. Choose from a slew of colors, including white, yellow, black, pink and purple — price varies depending on your selection. $15 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

