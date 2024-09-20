Friday, September 20, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsMystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya
Media News

Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya

admin
By admin
0
4

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday, September 20, residents and visitors in Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya district were met with an unexpected sight – fly-posters plastered across the neighbourhood featuring a mysterious shield emblem. The sudden appearance of these posters has sparked intrigue, with many wondering what the shield could represent.

Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya
Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya

Additional images of the fly-posters can be found here: LINK TO ALL IMAGES

Full details that reveal the purpose behind this cryptic installation will be shared with your news desk on Wednesday 25th September 2024.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2510150/Mystery_Posters_1.jpg?p=medium600
Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2510151/Mystery_Posters_2.jpg?p=medium600
Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2510152/Mystery_Posters_3.jpg?p=medium600

Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya
Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya
Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya
Mystery Posters Featuring Shield Emerge in Shibuya

Source

Previous article
This $16 kitchen caddy drains right into the sink: ‘No more nasty wet spots’
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024