LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (“Vantage”) is proud to announce the “Reborn” phase of its “Reborn a Trader” campaign in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. This latest collaboration features two exclusive interviews with NEOM McLaren Extreme E drivers, Mattias Ekström and Cristina Gutierrez, who share their personal stories of how they were “reborn” into their current career paths, while discussing their challenges and the transformation they experienced.



NEOM McLaren Extreme E Joins Vantage Markets to Ignite “Reborn” Phase of the “Reborn a Trader” Campaign

In his interview, Mattias Ekström discusses his transition from road racing to rally racing. “My dream was to be a DTM driver. The dirt and the gravel came later in my life,” he explains. Ekström talked about his years of gruelling training on frozen lakes, before he even attempted driving on gravel roads. “It took me 5-6 years before I started to feel like I got the hang of it. Making a racing driver into a rally driver? A few guys tried it and figured out it’s not easy.”

Cristina Gutierrez moved from a career in dentistry to professional driving and shared her journey of pursuing her dreams against the odds. “When I was very little, I never expected to be a professional driver. Sometimes you don’t know if your dreams will come true, but you have to fight for them. Life can surprise you,” she says. Gutierrez had practical considerations when she started her motorsport career while working part time, but she knew where she wanted to be eventually. “When I finished my dentistry studies, I decided to stop because I wanted to be 100% committed to racing.”

The “Reborn a Trader” campaign is designed to connect with traders on an emotional level, focusing on the journey of learning, growth, and financial empowerment. By providing educational resources, advanced tools, and strategic insights, the campaign aims to equip traders with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions. The campaign is divided into three segments: React, Rethink, and Reborn, each representing a core principle essential for traders to thrive. Through this campaign, Vantage aims to inspire traders to embrace change, rethink their strategies, and continually evolve in the dynamic world of trading.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, says, “The ‘Reborn’ phase encapsulates the essence of what it means to be a trader. It’s about embracing change, pushing through challenges, and continually evolving. We are proud to partner with NEOM McLaren Extreme E to inspire our traders with these powerful stories of transformation.”

For more information about the “Reborn a Trader” brand campaign, visit https://www.reborn-a-trader.com/en-uk/.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage UK transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spreadbets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spreadbets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The information has been prepared as of 15 August 2024 and is subject to change thereafter. The information is provided for educational purposes only and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. It does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary. The information has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within. This material may contain historical or past performance figures and should not be relied on. Furthermore estimates, forward-looking statements, and forecasts cannot be guaranteed. The information on this site and the products and services offered are not intended for distribution to any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

The team is currently contesting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. It was also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute’s Environmental Award in 2013, which it has consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2021, McLaren became a signatory to both the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment and the UN Race to Zero pledge, signifying the team’s commitment to be a responsible global citizen combating climate change.

