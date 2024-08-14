Strategic Partnership Between Beyond Medical Group (Singapore) and SingMed Medical Centre (Cambodia) Enhances Healthcare Collaboration

Beyond Medical Pledges to Join Forces with SingMed to Enhance Access to Healthcare and Elevate Care Standards Across Both Regions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Medical Group Singapore and SingMed (Phnom Penh, Cambodia) proudly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a strategic collaboration in the medical sector. This partnership is set to enhance medical services and healthcare quality in the region.

MOU Signing Ceremony Marks a Milestone in Regional Collaboration



Beginning from the left: Dr. Devinder Singh, Mrs. Pin Netra, Ms. Elayne Soh, Dr. Jerry Chen

The MOU signing ceremony, held on 9 August 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh, was attended by Mrs. Pin Netra, Director General of SingMed Medical Center, and Ms. Elayne Soh, CEO of Beyond Medical Group Singapore, along with their specialists including Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Jerry Chen, and Senior Electrophysiology Cardiologist Dr. Devinder Singh.

This regional partnership exemplifies Beyond Medical Group’s relentless mission to enhance healthcare services and foster the exchange of medical expertise. By connecting care across borders, the alliance is set to bring a wealth of experience and medical skills to the region, ensuring more effective and timely treatments for Cambodian patients.

Strengthening Healthcare Capacity and Knowledge Transfer

Beyond Medical Group with its team of 16 specialists and 3 aesthetic physicians pledges to work closely with SingMed to increase access to healthcare services and improve the overall standard of care in the region. With specialties including, but not limited to, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Urology, Ear Nose and Throat, and Neurosurgery, Beyond’s portfolio is wide-ranging. A key aspect of the collaboration is the establishment of a structured schedule for Singaporean specialists to work closely with Cambodian healthcare providers, improving the speed, affordability, and safety of medical services for both inbound and outbound patients.

Moreover, doctors from Beyond Medical Group will have access to patient data from SingMed, ensuring a smooth patient journey and comprehensive medical support. Cambodian patients from SingMed can easily gain access to Beyond’s many specialist doctors through in-person or online consultations — without compromising continuity of care.

The trail-blazing partnership is also deeply rooted in capacity building, with a strong emphasis on resource-sharing and knowledge transfer. Training programs will be implemented to facilitate visits by Singaporean experts and support initiatives that bolster the capabilities of SingMed Clinic. This collaboration will ensure that Cambodian patients receive reliable and high-quality medical care, while simultaneously promoting sustainable improvements within local medical institutions.

Visionary Leadership Driving Healthcare Excellence in Cambodia



Beginning from the left: Dr. Jerry Chen, Ms. Elayne Soh, Mrs. Pin Netra, Dr. Devinder Singh

Ms. Elayne Soh, CEO of Beyond Medical Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This MOU represents a key milestone for Beyond Medical Group. We are thrilled to be selected as SingMed’s preferred partner. By aligning our resources and expertise, this partnership is set to deliver numerous benefits. It will not only enhance healthcare delivery and access in both regions but also foster innovation and collaboration in medical practices. Together, we aim to improve health outcomes, drive advancements in medical education, and support ongoing professional development for healthcare practitioners. Our shared vision is to make a significant and lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Mrs. Pin Netra, Director General of SingMed Medical Center, remarked, “Our partnership with Beyond Medical Group marks a significant milestone in SingMed’s growth trajectory. We are excited to embark on major projects together, including joint research and development and more integrated medical services. Leveraging Beyond’s extensive medical expertise, SingMed will significantly enhance our medical service offerings and further strengthen our ability to tackle the most pressing health challenges in Cambodia.”

SingMed Medical Center, one of Phnom Penh’s leading healthcare providers, has been at the forefront of raising healthcare standards in Cambodia for the past five years. Beyond Medical Group Singapore, a multi-award-winning healthcare collective celebrated for its quality patient-centric care and service excellence, now joins forces with SingMed. Together, these esteemed medical institutions are set to drive transformative changes in Cambodia’s healthcare landscape.

About Beyond Medical Group

Beyond Medical Group is a collective of medical doctors and a healthcare management team focusing on providing patient-centric medical care in Singapore. Beyond is an award-winning company that provides outstanding logistical, organisational and administrative support to clinics, enabling doctors to focus on clinical work. This helps patients enjoy a seamless healthcare journey.

About SingMed Medical Center (Phnom Penh)

SingMed (Phnom Penh) is a premier healthcare provider in Phnom Penh, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centred medical services. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, SingMed is a leader in advancing healthcare standards in Cambodia.

