Netflix Worldwide Exclusive Streaming Anime”The Summer Hikaru Died” Reveals Main Trailer and New Cast Members, Yumiri Hanamori, Wakana Kowaka, and Chikahiro Kobayashi

TOKYO, March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CyberAgent, Inc. today has revealed the latest information at the special stage event for the TV anime “The Summer Hikaru Died” held today at AnimeJapan 2025, including the main trailer and additional cast announcements.



main key visual

“The Summer Hikaru Died” is a hit horror manga series about an ordinary high school boy, Yoshiki, who experiences various mysterious incidents in his life with Hikaru, a mysterious being who imitates his best friend Hikaru Indou. The story of “whatever it is” and the boy’s madness has garnered significant attention, making it a must-see anime film.

Following the announcement of the anime adaptation in May 2024, there is considerable anticipation among fans in Japan and worldwide.

The animation will be directed by Ryohei Takeshita known as the director of “Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night” and CygamesPictures will be handling the animation production for the series.

In addition to the previously announced cast members Chiaki Kobayashi and Shuichiro Umeda, the new cast members Yumiri Hanamori, Wakana Kowaka, and Chikahiro Kobayashi made a surprise appearance on “The Summer Hikaru Died” special stage held today at AnimeJapan 2025. Furthermore, the main trailer, featuring the ending theme song “Anata wa Kaibutsu(you are my monster)” performed by TOOBOE was unveiled for the first time.

Comments from the new casts and the production staff who are responsible for the character designs have also been revealed.

Official website：https://hikanatsu-anime.com/

The main trailer：https://www.youtube.com/@hikaru_anime_en

The Main Promotional Video Revealed!



promotional video images

The main trailer for “The Summer Hikaru Died” has been released.

In this video, you can enjoy a sneak peek of the ending theme song “Anata wa Kaibutsu(you are my monster)” performed by TOOBOE, which is being revealed for the first time. Please look forward to the chilling blend of slice of life and the supernatural that defines this work.

New Cast Comments Arrived!



new casts

Yumiri Hanamori (Asako Yamagishi)

I’m Yumiri Hanamori, who will be playing the role of Asako Yamagishi in “The Summer Hikaru Died”.

The first time I read this work, I was greatly shocked that the story begins from the point where it didn’t make it in time.

In a place that shouldn’t have existed.

What if “something” very close to what didn’t make it appears in front of us?

What choice would we choose?

What will be awaiting them at the end of their summer?

I will do my best to play the role so that you can feel the atmosphere that sticks to your skin.

Thank you very much.

Wakana Kowaka (Rie Kurebayashi)

I’m Wakana Kowaka, who will be playing the role of Rie Kurebayashi.

I’m looking forward to seeing how this work, which is filled with various emotions, how it will be visualized.

And the Mie dialect! We are all working so hard to record it!

I want to do my best to play Rie Kurebayashi, who is close to Yoshiki and Hikaru and has kindness in her sternness.

Chikahiro Kobayashi (Tanaka)

When I read the original story, my heart was firmly grasped from the beginning!

The scene of “Summer” that everyone feels nostalgic for is mixed with the fear and wonder of not knowing what is happening.

It’s really interesting.

I’m very happy to be able to mix in with the atmosphere of this work…!

Let’s watch it together when summer comes!

Additional character information released!!



characters visual

Asako Yamagishi (voiced by Yumiri Hanamori)

A classmate of Yoshiki. Since childhood, she has been able to “hear” things that ordinary people cannot. She is tall, lively, and intelligent.

Rie Kurebayashi (voiced by Wakana Kowaka)

A housewife who can “see” things that ordinary people cannot. She worries about Yoshiki, who is with a dangerous and terrifying presence, and warns him to stay away.

Tanaka (voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi)

A man who seems to be investigating something for a certain company. He is always carefree and elusive. He has a hamster as his partner.

The ending theme song features the currently trending artist, TOOBOE!

Theme Song for the Ending

“Anata wa Kaibutsu(you are my monster)” by TOOBOE

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement by TOOBOE

Release: Summer 2025

TOOBOE（ Ending theme song artist）

Hello, I’m TOOBOE, and I will be in charge of the ending theme song. In creating this piece, I delved deeply into the original story, contemplating how one might savor memories and promises upon realizing that the neighbor the one believed to be true isn’t actually who the one thought. The more I tried to understand Yoshiki’s feelings, the more pure, sorrowful, and cruel they became. The resulting song, “Anata wa Kaibutsu(you are my monster)” became a kind of forgiveness that I extended to the characters. I hope it can add a vibrant touch to this wonderful story. Thank you for your support.

TOOBOE Profile Information

A solo project led by the music creator “john,” TOOBOE is involved in a wide range of creative activities, including lyrics, composition, arrangement, singing, illustration, and video production. With a distinctive voice and catchy, addictive music, TOOBOE is a multi-artist who seamlessly traverses the modern music scene between the internet and J-POP. TOOBOE made a major debut with the release of the first single “SHINZOU（HEART）” in April 2022. The song “JOUZAI（TABLET）,” released in November 2022, was featured as the ending theme for Episode 4 of the TV anime “Chainsaw Man.” Furthermore, the music video for “ITAINO ITAINO TONDEIKE” released in June 2024, has gained momentum worldwide, surpassing 20 million views on YouTube faster than ” SHINZOU（HEART）” and ” JOUZAI（TABLET）,” both of which had already exceeded 20 million views.

Official Site: https://www.sonymusic.co.jp/artist/tooboe/

X：(TOOBOE): https://twitter.com/casablancalanca?s=20&t=AuMjmQ4Tq4j0bIfSzh5hNA

(Official): https://twitter.com/tooboeofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/john_tooboe/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/jhon-tooboe?lang=ja-JP

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9rPALOT-ZVc7VEXATYSNCA

Additional Staff Comments Arrived!

Cast

Yoshiki Tsujinaka: Chiaki Kobayashi

Hikaru: Shuichiro Umeda

Asako Yamagishi: Yumiri Hanamori

Rie Kurebayashi: Wakana Kowaka

Tanaka: Chikahiro Kobayashi

Staff:

Original Work: Mokumokuren (Serialized in KADOKAWA’s “YOUNG ACE UP”)

Director /Series Composition: Ryohei Takeshita

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Yuichi Takahashi

DORODORO Animator: Masanobu Hiraoka

Prop Design: Ryunosuke Oji

Sub Character Design: Mai Watanabe, Hiroko Seigan, Shoko Nagasawa

Art Setting: Shuhei Tada, Takeshi Takahashi, Yohihiro Sono

Art Director: Kohei Honda

Color Design: Naomi Nakano

Assistant Color Design: Yuko Koshida

3D Supervisor: Yoshinori Nakano

Director of Photography: Tomohiro Maeda

2D Design: Yusuke Nagara, Yuri Tsue

Editing: Kashiko Kimura

Sound Direction: Koji Kasamatsu

Sound Production: dugout

Music: Taro Umebayashi

Ending Theme Song “Anata wa Kaibutsu(you are my monster)” by TOOBOE

Animation Production: CygamesPictures

Staff comments

Yuichi Takahashi (Character Designer & Chief Animation Director)

Hikaru and Yoshiki may appear simple at first glance, but the breath and body temperature emanating from inside the characters can be felt thanks to the overwhelming persuasiveness and descriptive power of the original work.

The heat oozing out of the characters, and the reconstruction of the original character modeling, which seems to depict that as well, was a challenge that had never been attempted before. We hope that we were able to reproduce the body temperature of the characters that we felt from the original work.

Masanobu Hiraoka (DORODORO Animator)

I am always thinking about how to express the unique and unsettling atmosphere of “The Summer Hikaru Died” in terms of the artwork.

In particular, the depiction of “DORODORO” with a heterogeneous presence is one of the important elements that accentuate the eeriness of this work.

The viscosity and weight of the movement, as well as the unpleasantness of the spread of the “DORODORO” were carefully considered in order to leave a strong impression on the audience.

We made sure that the disturbing nature of the original work and the horror that lurks within its beauty could be expressed in the images.

I hope you will enjoy the “distorted beauty” that only a film can capture.

Taro Umebayashi (Music)

I am very honored to be involved in Mokumokuren’s “The Summer Hikaru Died” which is loved by so many fans.

I am working on the music for the animation directed by Ryohei Takeshita so that I can contribute to the expression of the work in any way I can.

Follow “The Summer Hikaru Died” for the latest news and announcements：

Official website: https://hikanatsu-anime.com/

Official X : https://x.com/hikaru_anime_en

Netflix Title Page: https://www.netflix.com/title/81948057

About “The Summer Hikaru Died”

Introduction

In a certain village

Since their childhood, they have grown up together.

Yoshiki and Hikaru, childhood friends.

the sun shining down on them

the chirping sound of a cryptotympana facialis

Ice cream on the way home

Laughing over trivial things

One day in summer, no different from any other day

…… You’re not Hikaru after all, are you?

Half a year ago, Hikaru went missing in the mountains.

A week later, he came back on a whim.

The voice, the figure, the thing that looked like Hikaru

What was stirring inside…

“Hikaru is no longer with us. …… if that’s the case.”

Starting the days with “something” in the form of a friend,

The “same as usual” everyday life.

But at the same time…

Strange incidents begin to plague the village.

Falling into the unknown “something”

The curtain rises on a coming-of-age horror story.

Work Information

Original story: Based on the comic “The Summer Hikaru Died” by Mokumokuren, originally serialized in the YOUNG ACE UP published by KADOKAWA

Director/Series Composition : Ryohei Takeshita

Character Design/Chief Animation Director ：Yuichi Takahashi

DORODORO Animator : Masanobu Hiraoka

Animation Production ：CygamesPictures

Copyright ：©Mokumokuren/KADOKAWA/The Summer Hikaru Died Partners

Original work information

Title ：”The Summer Hikaru Died”

Author ：Mokumokuren

Previously published: Volumes 1-5 (Kadokawa Comics A)

Available on YenPress

