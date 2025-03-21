Friday, March 21, 2025
Travel hot spot seeks emergency declaration over massive bug infestation

Swarms of bugs have taken over an area of Tuscany, Italy, as officials work to combat the infestation ahead of the busy tourist season.

Midges have overwhelmed the beachy enclave of Orbetello, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Midges are harmless small flies that resemble mosquitoes and often “dance together” in the air in huge swarms, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

MYSTERIOUS FOAM AND DEAD FISH WASH ASHORE AS SURFERS REPORT ILLNESSES

Local fishermen told the AP that the swarms began about three weeks ago, adding they believe it is due to fish “die-offs.”

Midge bug infestation in Italy

Orbetello, Italy, has an emergency declaration over a swarm of midges, creating a permanent commission ahead of the tourist season. (Orbetello Fishermen’s Cooperative via AP, HO)

Last year, fry, which is the die-off of juvenile fish, took place after an oxygen depletion in the water ecosystem, attracting midge larvae.

Orbetello is a thin strip of land that stretches out into the middle of a lagoon, bordered by the sea and shaped like an almond, according to Visit Tuscany.

Photo of a midge bug close up

Midges are harmless small flies that resemble mosquitoes. (iStock)

The town created a permanent commission and emergency measures, the AP reported.

Mayor Andrea Casamenti said in a statement that officials are working to “protect citizens and economic activities in the area.”

Orbetello italy beauty

Midges are swarming Orbetello in the Tuscan region of Italy with fishermen believing it is due to dead fish in the area. (iStock)

Pier Luigi Piro, president of the Orbetello fishermen cooperative, told the AP he hopes the crisis gets solved as soon as possible. 

“Everything we’re doing, we hope to have a serene tourist season, otherwise beyond the damage a lot of activities will risk closure,” said Piro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

