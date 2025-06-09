NETMARBLE UNVEILS THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN OPEN-WORLD RPG FOR PLAYSTATION 5, PC AND MOBILE PLATFORMS

Pre-register Today and Secure Exclusive In-Game Reward by Visiting the Newly Launched Brand Site: https://7origin.netmarble.com/

New Trailers Debut at Summer Game Fest and Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has revealed its new open-world action-adventure collectible RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. The game is set to launch worldwide on multiple platforms simultaneously including mobile, as well as exclusively on PlayStation 5 for consoles and Steam for PC. Fans can pre-register and explore new information by visiting the game’s official brand site: https://7origin.netmarble.com/. Mobile pre-registration via the App Store and Google Play will begin at a later time.

Based on The Seven Deadly Sins, the popular Japanese manga and anime IP that has reached 55 million copies in global sales worldwide, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin follows the success of The Seven Deadly Sins: GRAND CROSS, a RPG that surpassed 70 million downloads around the globe. Developed by the same team, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will feature a multiverse storyline original to the game and an expansive open world across the continent of Britannia, allowing players to collect heroes from The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse to customize their combat style and shape their own adventure. The game has been optimized to deliver a premium open-world RPG experience across various platforms. At launch, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will support 12 languages, ensuring accessibility for players around the globe.

The newly unveiled brand site highlights the game’s high-quality visuals and richly immersive world as an open-world RPG, delivering the sensation of journeying through a living anime universe. In addition, the site introduces key characters, major locations, and object from The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, all brought to life through vivid 3D animation based on in-game graphics, offering visitors a comprehensive look into The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin‘s narrative and gameplay experience. Pre-registration is now available via email through the website to receive exclusive in-game rewards, along with opportunities to participate in upcoming closed beta tests.

Fans can also visit the product page of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on PlayStation.com, where they can access official game information, screenshots and more. In addition, players can add The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin to their Wishlist and stay up to date with future announcements. The game’s Steam page is now available as well, allowing users to view the game’s details and wishlist the title on that platform.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin was featured at Summer Game Fest (June 6) and Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 (June 7), showcasing new trailers that highlight the game’s stunning visuals and immersive storyline. The newly released trailers spotlighted the console and PC-quality gameplay of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, following the epic journey of Tristan and Tioreh. As they traverse the continent of Britannia—both on land and underwater—players will encounter familiar characters from ‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘ series, including Meliodas, engaging in intense battles and lighthearted adventures. Developed with Unreal Engine 5, the vivid graphics elevate immersion, with intricate details such as flowing hair, water ripples, gusts of wind, and dynamic shadows bringing the characters to life. The new trailers are available on the game’s official brand website and YouTube channel, which serves as a comprehensive hub for all The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin-related information and assets.

More information about The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is available on the official YouTube , X , and Discord channels. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is slated for release later this year.

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments Project,MBS. All Rights Reserved.

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement Production Committee, TX

ⒸNakaba Suzuki, KODANSHA/The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Production Committee.

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and “Play Has No Limits” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

ⒸNetmarble Corp. & Netmarble F&C Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble’s diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Source