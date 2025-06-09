Anthropologie slashed the price on this ‘rich-smelling’ TikTok-famous perfume

With sweltering summer temps arriving any day now — or, already here in some parts of the country — keeping sweat (and any sweat-related odors) in check will be a top priority over the next few months. Your first line of defense will be a quality deodorant, of course, but it’s probably a good idea to put some new perfumes into the mix too. Even if you already have a signature scent you love wearing, it’s nice to switch things up every once in a while.

Looking for a summer recommendation? I first tried Nest New York’s Golden Nectar after seeing countless TikTok videos about it, and I immediately fell in love with the smell when I tried it at my local Sephora. What I didn’t fall in love with, however, was the price. A 1.7-ounce bottle costs almost $100! With my current travel-size spray running low, I was preparing myself to drop serious cash on a replacement. But what do you know? I found my beloved fragrance on sale for 30% off at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie Full disclosure: When I came across this yummy Nest fragrance on sale for more than $25 off, I didn’t just buy one bottle, I purchased two. Yes, it’s really that good. $65 at Anthropologie

Why is this a good deal? 💰

I’ve been stalking this perfume for weeks, and trust me, it’s nearly impossible to find it on sale anywhere else on the internet right now. Nest is considered a luxury brand, which means it doesn’t often discount its products. And even when it does — like last year during Cyber Monday, for example — the sale was only 25% off select items. So, scoring this top-rated, bestselling fragrance for 30% off? A really freakin’ big deal!

Why do I need this? 🤔

I don’t know about you, but I’m a sweater. I sweat when I’m nervous, when the thermostat climbs above 70, when I exert even the tiniest amount of physical effort — so yeah, perfume is very much part of my everyday routine. If you’re in the same boat, you’ll appreciate that this Nest fragrance has serious staying power. I usually spritz it on around 9 a.m. and my partner can still smell it when I climb into bed at night. Impressive, right?

Also, do you like compliments? Well, be prepared for them to roll in when you start wearing this scent. Without fail, every time I’m riding the elevator in my building while wearing this perfume, someone asks me about it. Anthropologie shoppers report similar experiences.

Now, if you’re wondering what this fragrance actually smells like, it’s floral and warm — aka, perfect for summer. There are notes of vanilla, orchid and amber, which blend to create something “fresh, sweet and rich” in the words of one TikTok creator.

This Nest New York perfume smells incredible — one reviewer even coined it her “nectar of the gods.” (Anthropologie)

What reviewers say 💬

Nest fragrances consistently earn high marks from shoppers and Golden Nectar is no exception.

Pros 👍

“[Golden Nectar] is my favorite Nest scent. It lasts forever and it’s not overpowering. Sweet, but clean,” one fan shared.

“I love NEST fragrances,” another Anthropologie customer commented. “They are just rich-smelling and I just love that I can smell it [on myself]. Highly recommend.”

Cons 👎

While many find Nest perfumes to be long-lasting, others were left wanting more.

“I love the scent, however, after spraying it on generously, the scent dissipates quickly. I was disappointed. I will try to apply it with a cotton ball to see if that works!”

Anthropologie In addition to Golden Nectar, Anthropologie has two other Nest fragrances on sale right now. First, there’s Sunkissed Hibiscus, which one shopper described as “a very grown-up, peachy smell.” Another added, “This is one of my favorite perfumes ever! It lasts all day and smells so good. Compliments every time I wear it.” There’s also Indigo, which is warm and spicy with notes of Italian lemon, orange bergamot, Moroccan tea, Kashmir wood and wild figs. “If I ever want to transport back to happy memories where adventures await … this scent does it for me,” one Indigo fan shared. “Of all the fragrances that I have worn over the years, this is my absolute favorite.” $65 at Anthropologie

More great beauty deals at Anthropologie

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

