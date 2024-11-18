New Report from Clarivate and Healthcare Executive Explores Mainland China’s Biopharma Revolution and Increasing Global Influence

New report analyses Mainland China’s transformation into a global biopharma powerhouse, with key insights for international stakeholders

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, in partnership with Healthcare Executive, published by the China Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association, today announced the release of a new report, A Decade of Innovation, A Decade to Come.

Over the past decade, Mainland China’s biopharmaceutical sector has rapidly advanced to become a global leader in innovation, ranking among the top three for initial drug launches. Driven by reforms, increased investment, and progressive policies, the industry has reduced approval timelines, raised regulatory standards, and improved patient access to advanced therapies. Insights from the Institute for Scientific Information™ show that China’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development has grown 3.5 times over the past decade, outpacing growth rates in the UK and the U.S.1 These developments, combined with an evolving healthcare reimbursement system, have enabled both domestic and multinational companies to bring new therapies to market, benefiting millions of patients.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: “Mainland China’s ascent in the biopharma sector reflects the power of sustained investment and strategic reform. This report not only highlights the impressive achievements of the past decade but also underlines the far-reaching potential for Chinese biopharma companies to drive global medical innovation and enhance patient outcomes worldwide.”

Tan Yong, Vice President of China Pharmaceutical Enterprises Association and Publisher of Healthcare Executive, noted: “The pharmaceutical industry is poised for significant and transformative changes in the upcoming decade, driven by heightened competition. Rapid innovation and intense competition have reshaped market dynamics, leading to more focused and sustainable growth. The report offers the industry a glimpse of how Chinese pharmaceutical companies can prioritize innovation and international expansion in the next decade.”

Alice Zeng, Senior Solution Consultant, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, added: “This report is an invaluable resource for global industry stakeholders. For pharma companies worldwide, it provides a timely understanding of Mainland China’s biopharma landscape, covering the opportunities for international collaboration and the potential for accelerated market entry.”

The report highlights Mainland China’s regulatory advancements, rapid drug launch growth, and expanding domestic R&D role. Key updates include the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), where systematic price negotiations have cut costs by 50-60%, improving access to innovative drugs. Additionally, Mainland China’s share of global licensing and service deals has grown from 6.5% to nearly 9% since 2015, and the country now leads in publishing research and filing patents in key life sciences, underscoring its rising influence on the global industry.

Key insights in A Decade of Innovation, A Decade to Come, include:

Impactful policy reforms : How regulatory initiatives such as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) system and priority review programs have streamlined approvals and bolstered R&D.

: How regulatory initiatives such as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) system and priority review programs have streamlined approvals and bolstered R&D. Healthcare accessibility and innovation : An examination of Mainland China’s healthcare reforms, including the expansion of the NRDL and commercial health insurance, increasing access to cutting-edge therapies.

: An examination of Mainland China’s healthcare reforms, including the expansion of the NRDL and commercial health insurance, increasing access to cutting-edge therapies. Investment and R&D growth : Analysis of Mainland China’s record-breaking R&D investment, driving advancements in oncology, anti-infectives, and emerging therapeutic areas.

: Analysis of Mainland China’s record-breaking R&D investment, driving advancements in oncology, anti-infectives, and emerging therapeutic areas. Global Integration and market opportunities: Insights into the rise of Mainland China’s biopharma sector as a global player, including the increase in multinational collaborations and first-to-market launches.

With Mainland China’s share of first-time global drug launches growing, and as new therapeutic areas advance, A Decade of Innovation, A Decade to Come provides timely, in-depth insights for international investors, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare stakeholders who seek to understand Mainland China’s role in shaping the future of the biopharma landscape.

The A Decade of Innovation, A Decade to Come report draws on comprehensive data and tools trusted by the global life sciences community, including Cortellis Competitive Intelligence, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence™, Disease Landscape & Forecast, Cortellis Deals Intelligence, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence™, Cortellis Product Intelligence™, Real World Data and Analytics, Access and reimbursement payer studies, BioWorld™, Web of Science™ and Derwent Innovation™ among others. Compiled by Clarivate analysts using data gathered prior to August 31, 2024, this report reflects Clarivate’s commitment to supporting drug, device, and medical technology lifecycles. By combining patient journey data, therapeutic insights, and AI-driven analytics, Clarivate enables evidence-based decisions that advance human health.

To learn more about the Clarivate report, A Decade of Innovation, A Decade to Come, visit here.

1 Source: Global Research Report: China’s research landscape, ISI, Clarivate

