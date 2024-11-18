Thailand legalizing same-sex marriage is likely to bring a flood of tourists

Thailand’s same-sex marriage legislation, scheduled to come into effect in January 2025, could attract an additional 4 million tourists to the country per year, according to a report commissioned by the travel company Agoda.

The report published Thursday estimates the country’s marriage equality law may increase tourism arrivals by 10%, netting the country an extra $2 billion in tourism revenue per year, within two years.

Arrivals are expected to come, not only from same-sex couples and their wedding guests, but from the broader LGBTQ community and beyond.

“Thailand is set to attract a growing number of travellers and expatriate workers who seek not just a vacation spot but a place where they can feel truly accepted,” according to the report, titled “The Economic Impact of Marriage Equality on Thailand’s Tourism Industry.”

Thailand’s new legislation — scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 22, 2025 — is projected to add 76,000 full-time jobs to its tourism industry, while raising the country’s gross domestic product by .3%, according to the report from the public policy consultancy Access Partnership.

The new law will make Thailand the third place in Asia to allow same-same marriage, following Taiwan in 2019 and, on a more limited basis, Nepal in 2023. The law is also set to grant same-sex couples rights related to child adoption, health care and inheritance.