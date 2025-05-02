Newark flight disruptions pile up as United Airlines blames FAA staffing, technology

United Airlines passengers faced hourslong delays again Friday as air traffic controller staffing issues disrupted more flights at the carrier’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

More than 200 flights in and out of Newark were delayed as of midday Friday, adding to more than 1,300 other delays and cancellations earlier this week, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. United said Thursday that FAA technology outages, runway construction and high winds led to the disruptions, forcing it to divert at least 21 flights.