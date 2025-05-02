The 6 best walking sandals to carry you in comfort through long hikes and city strolls

Looking for the best walking sandals that won’t leave you with regrets (or blisters) after an hour? Same. Finding the perfect pair can feel overwhelming, especially when faced with hundreds of options promising cloud-like comfort and all-day support. But here’s the thing about walking sandals — what works for quick coffee runs likely won’t cut it for extended city walking tours and certainly won’t help during all-day hikes over rough or slippery terrain.

We spent months testing popular sandals, walking at least five miles in each pair across different terrains — from city sidewalks to sandy beaches. Why such intense testing? Because your summer treks deserve better than painful feet. Using a detailed evaluation process, we rated each pair on function, comfort, style and price. The walking sandals that made our list scored the highest across all these categories.

As Thomas Pontinen, MD, co-founder of Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists (MAPS) in Chicago, says, there’s no one-size-fits-all shoe because every activity offers different risks and limitations. That’s why “it’s important to make sure the shoes you choose are designed to protect your feet in the specific use and context that you need,” he says.

Before investing in your summer footwear, ask yourself these expert-recommended questions:

How long will you typically walk?

What terrain will you tackle?

What weather conditions will you face?

Your answers to these questions will guide you toward the best walking sandals for your needs. After extensive testing and expert consultations, here are our top picks.

Best overall walking sandals

More sandals for walking we like for 2025

Factors to consider when purchasing walking sandals

Now is not the time to shop for style and price alone! Instead, make an informed decision based on the activity you’re participating in. Doing so can “enhance your posture and body alignment, which is important for avoiding joint issues and back pain,” says exercise physiologist Bryan Whatley, founder and CEO of NexGen Fitness. Plus, choosing the best walking sandal for you can help prevent injury and improve your performance. Whatley recommends focusing on these key features:

Arch support

Cushioned soles

Rugged outsoles

Adjustable ankle straps for a secure fit

It’s also important to consider whether you need stability features. These shoes provide moderate support designed for people with neutral arches, rather than flat feet or high arches. To determine if stability shoes would benefit you, April Medrano, a certified personal trainer and head of programming for STRIDE Fitness, suggests visiting a specialty store where a walking-shoe specialist can analyze your foot strike and make personalized recommendations.

How we chose

Looking for the best walking sandals is serious business. We interviewed four experts (including sports scientists and exercise physiologists) and put multiple brands and styles through the paces. When testing, we zeroed in on what matters most: comfort and value. After all, even the fanciest walking sandals aren’t worth much if it hurts your feet or breaks the bank.

Budget: After fully testing each pair, we compared their quality and performance with their price tag. Essentially, we asked ourselves: Are these walking sandals worth paying full price?

Comfort: If a walking sandal wasn’t comfortable right out of the box, it didn’t make our list. We tested each pair during daily activities and light cardio, taking note of any chafing or blistering. We also evaluated arch support, breathability and how the sandals felt after extended wear (at least 5 miles of walking and light exercise).

Stability: Our testers kept a close eye on how stable their ankles and knees felt while walking, and how well the midsole cushioning handled heel-to-toe transitions across different surfaces. We gave top marks to sandals that felt secure and balanced whether on sidewalks, trails or uneven ground.

Fit: We assessed how each sandal fit from the moment we slipped them on. After a full day of wear, we answered these key questions:

Did they offer support for the activity?

Were they too tight or too loose?

Did our toes or heels hang over the edges?

Did our feet slide around inside?

Did we need to keep adjusting the straps?

Quality: We started by inspecting how each sandal was built. We tested flexibility on stairs, trails and in parks to make sure the soles bent naturally without feeling flimsy and kept our feet secure. Throughout testing, we watched for any signs of wear and tear, like fraying straps or lining coming loose.

Cushioning: Our testers looked for the sweet spot between plush comfort and solid support. While some sandals felt comfortable but flimsy, others were too rigid and rubbed in all the wrong places.

FAQs

What features should I look for in walking sandals?

The most important qualities in walking sandals include:

Arch support: Knowing if you have high arches or flat feet will help you choose the support you need.

Breathable material: Your feet sweat when you’re walking, so the best walking sandals feature materials that wick away moisture. If they don’t, you risk blistering.

Durable outsole: This will be helpful to prevent slipping on any type of terrain you cross.

Lightweight: Look for lightweight walking sandals that won’t tire your feet during extended walks, especially in warm weather. Plus, a lighter shoe typically allows for better mobility and more comfortable all-day wear.

Can walking sandals be worn for long distances?

Yes, but it depends on which walking sandals you choose. If you need long-distance walking sandals, seek shoes with contoured footbeds, strong arch support and cushioned midsoles.

How should walking sandals fit?

Your sandals should fit snugly without pinching. You should have enough room to press your thumb between your longest toe and the front edge, allowing your feet space to breathe and swell during activity. Choosing sandals with adjustable straps also helps to secure your feet and prevent sliding.

Other products we tested

Other products tested and not used in our reviews include:

Nike Kepa Kai Sandals: Although the Nike Kepa Kai Sandals are comfy, gentle on the feet and score high in functionality, they lack the support needed on uneven terrain, making them a great choice for around-the-house wear.

Crocs Classic Sandals: Despite being a famous brand, the Crocs Classic Sandals did not measure up in the durability department, especially during long walks on rugged terrain. However, these slide-on sandals are great for casual wear, like a beach walk — but no running.

Reef Fanning Men’s Sandals: Named after three-time world surf champion Mick Fanning, the Fanning walking sandals are quite stylish but are narrow toward the front, making them uncomfortable for all-day wear or long-distance walking.

Oofos OOriginal Recovery Sandals and Oofos Oohahh Slide Slippers: While both of these sandals from Oofos are incredibly comfortable and excellent for throwing on after a workout, their springy foam soles and rocker bottoms are better suited for a spa day than a strenuous hike. Plus, the lack of additional straps to help keep them in place means they don’t offer the support you need for more serious exercise.

Kuru Kala: Kuru Kalas are attractive, comfortable sandals that works well for running errands or doing lighter activity, but without adjustable straps or more features geared toward outdoor use (like water resistance or a slip-resistant sole), it’s hard to suggest using them for longer, more challenging walks.

Meet our experts

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

