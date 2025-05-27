Not enough plugs? This clever outlet extender is down to $9, its lowest price ever

If you’re like me, there’s not an outlet in your home that isn’t filled, at least some of the time, with a lamp, appliance or charger — cameras, computers, phones — of some kind. In fact, I considered switching many of my outlets from two receptacles to four, plus a USB port, until I saw the price tag: $50 a pop. Ouch. How about a cheaper solution? That’s where the Qinliaf 5-Outlet Extender comes in: Instead of two outlets, you get five, plus four USB ports. And you get that all for just $9.

Amazon This innovative design gives you five outlets — two on each side and one in the middle — along with three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Save $1 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This outlet extender is already marked down to its lowest price ever, but the real benefit comes from how it gives you so much more usable outlet space than a standard wall outlet. It’s also cheaper than most power strips, and it takes up less space. That makes it a worthwhile deal even at full price and a no-brainer on sale.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Think about your most-used devices. What shape are their plugs? If they block more than a single outlet when you use them (looking at you, Google smart devices and Apple laptops), then you need an extender like this to make full use of the outlet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Not only does this gadget provide more space, but it has a surge-protection circuit to guard your devices from unexpected changes in power. The Qinliaf Extender also detects the kind of device plugged into it and provides the appropriate amount of power, preventing problems with over-voltage.

With four built-in USB chargers (including a USB-C for newer gizmos), you never have to spend another minute finding a charger block. Just grab a cable, plug it in and you’re good to go whether you’re charging your phone, headphones or smartwatch.

Best of all, there’s no installation required, so you don’t have to worry about cutting drywall to install something like these pricey four-outlet receptacles I was eyeing. The Qinlianf is so inexpensive and easy to use that I put my money where my mouth (err…keyboard?) is and bought four more before writing this.

This outlet extender can keep alllll your devices close by and powered up — you won’t even have to search for an adapter for your phone. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This fast-selling outlet extender has over 77,000 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

“I’ve bought a number of outlet expanders over the years and the early ones were terrible. Big, bulky, ugly and only added an extra outlet spot or two,” said one power-hungry fan. The Qinliaf, they continued, “is much more advanced, attractive and powerful than any other I have tried. … Admittedly, I have not used the USB-C outlet yet, but I have chargers and cords plugged into pretty much all of the other outlets including an Amazon Echo, chargers for a tablet, iPad, cell phone and portable speaker.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Tested for a year … works perfectly,” said another plug perfectionist. “It is trim enough to work behind furniture. Also, when lightning struck our neighborhood, the surge protection saved my computer, modem and router.” (Phew!)

One homeowner pointed out that “this was an easy way to upgrade the outlets in our home without having to replace the receptacle. Not only does it allow us to plug in our USB devices but gives us more outlets for lamps, TV, media devices, etc. Very handy and seems to provide adequate USB power.”

Cons 👎

Customer criticisms are fairly minor. “[The] only small downside is the bright green ‘working’ light,” said this shade-sensitive shopper. “It’s a bit bright for something right by my bed. I wish it were red (easier on night vision), but at least it’s not blue (harsh for sleeping), so overall quite satisfied.” (Pro tip: Pick up a set of light-blocking stickers if these things bug you too.)

A final fan noted, “The only downside is that it has a 1,000-watt limit, which means this shouldn’t be used in the kitchen where most appliances would exceed this limit.” Safety first!

Amazon Don’t sweat the next power outage. Built-in surge protection will help keep all your pricey tech safe when it’s connected to this extender. Save $1 with Prime $9 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Source