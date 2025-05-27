United Airlines extends domestic flight check-in window, giving travelers more time

Travelers flying on United Airlines will need to follow a new rule when it comes to checking in for their flights.

The Chicago-based airline has announced a change in the check-in times for travelers.

A United spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Starting June 3, our check-in cutoff time for domestic flights will change to 45 minutes before departure.”

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UNVEILS NEW PORTABLE CHARGER RULE FOR PASSENGER SAFETY

“The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, the check-in cutoff time for domestic travel is 30 minutes, while international check-in times will remain unchanged at one hour.

There are time limits for checking bags that vary by airport.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Travelers should arrive a minimum of two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights, the TSA advises.

On May 7, the REAL ID requirement took effect, requiring flyers to obtain the new identification with a star in the upper right corner in order to fly.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the agency continues to urge passengers to get REAL IDs or bring other acceptable forms of ID for travel.

“Summer travel is upon us, and there is still time to get a REAL ID,” said the spokesperson.

Other forms of identification that are accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who do not have an acceptable form of ID may be subjected to further screening.

Source