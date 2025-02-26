Odoo Wrapped Up Successful Business Show with Strong Philippine Growth

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management software Odoo wrapped up successful Business Show themed “Explore Scalable Tech Solutions for SME Growth” at Seda Vertis North with gold partner Toolkit Inc. and customer Auro Chocolate.

Greeting over 1700 industry pioneers, Odoo celebrated the €500 million transaction led by CapitalG and Sequoia Capital and 423.5% subscription growth in the Philippines while showcasing its latest product version, Odoo 18.



Odoo received 1700 industry pioneers at Business Show 2025 in Metro Manila.

Live Product Showcase

Guests in attendance witnessed Odoo’s capacity to centralize sales, projects, inventory, and more business management online in real-time into one platform, as well as flexibility in low-code customizations for different sectors to optimize operational efficiency in the modern workplace.

Scalable and comprehensive, Odoo powers through every stage of its customers’ business expansion, supporting each operation with one of the thousands of official and third-party apps.

Implementation Partner Panel & Customer Testimonial

“You’re embracing a platform that grows with you, adapts to your needs, and keeps you ahead,” says Bem, CTO at Toolkit Inc. “The question isn’t whether you can afford to invest in Odoo—it’s whether you can afford not to. Let’s build the future of your business, together.”

Toolkit, the Odoo gold partner, stressed the importance ERP tools have on business growth and offered the best implementation practice for local businesses during the partner panel.

The partner suggested that SMEs define clear objectives beforehand to ensure a successful and agile implementation. “To expand into new markets, focus on tools like Odoo eCommerce and Accounting to smoothly build your multi-language and multi-currency needs and effortlessly scale your business with one app at a time,” they concluded. The speakers then shared their experiences introducing AI, IoT, and automated features through Odoo to their customers to stay competitive.

Off stage, one of the hosts’ customers, Auro Chocolate, shared its experiences utilizing Odoo for integrated inventory and finance management over its famed tree-to-bar chocolate.

View Odoo’s upcoming event schedule to connect with your local IT service providers and industry leaders, or schedule an online call with Odoo to learn more about its services in the Philippines.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Indonesia, Dubai, and Hong Kong SAR.

