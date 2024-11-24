Old Navy Black Friday 2024 sale: We searched through 100s of deals and these are our top picks

Black Friday is just a few days away and, honestly, we’re kind of freaking out — the deals are way too good and we haven’t even thought about turkey yet. Some stores, like Old Navy, have kicked off their Black Friday sales early and almost everything is marked down. Right now, you can find items marked to $5 on the Old Navy website — and you don’t even have to dig! From cozy sweaters and warm coats to soft pajamas and basic T-shirts — seriously, pretty much everything has been discounted up to 50% off.

That said, there are a lot of deals to comb through, so we’ve made it our mission to pull out the best deals for women — the things you can wear again and again and the items you can gift to a loved one that will be very much appreciated. For example, the brand’s top-rated wide-leg jeans were just marked down to $24, and this ultra-chic pea coat is just $39 (50% off!). You can also stock up on hats and gloves for just $5 each.

Keep scrolling for the best early Old Navy Black Friday deals. And if you’re looking for more Black Friday deals, we’ve compiled a big list of the best sales to shop right now.

Old Navy This cable-knit sweater will become your festive go-to for work, dinners out and more. It has a slightly cropped cut that’s meant to hit just below the waist of your jeans for a more flattering cut (without showing any skin). $25 at Old Navy

Old Navy You can always use a new beanie in the wintertime. Pick up one or a few while they’re on sale for just $5! This one comes in gray, black, white, orange, blue, hot pink, neon green and camel colors. $5 at Old Navy

Old Navy This pea coat features oversized lapels on the front with double-breasted buttons for an effortlessly cool style. It comes in four colors, all on sale for just $40. $39 at Old Navy

Old Navy Looking for a more sporty puffer coat style? This one is just $35 and comes in black, pink, taupe and light gray. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out — and has a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home. $35 at Old Navy

Old Navy These jeans have over 10,000 five-star reviews, so you know they’re good. The high waist helps suck everything in for a slimming fit, but the wide leg gives the illusion of mile-long legs. Plus, these jeans are slightly stretchy, lightweight and come in seven shades. $24 at Old Navy

Old Navy Christmas jammies just make every day feel more festive leading up to the big day. This flannel set comes in a few holiday and winter prints. And if you’re the type of family that likes matching sleepwear, you’ll be glad to know these ones are part of a family set (sold separately). $27 at Old Navy

Old Navy Just like the name says, this sweater is cozy! With a relaxed fit and soft knit fabric, it will surely become your go-to sweater on chilly days. In fact, at this price, you may want to get more than one — it comes in four neutral colors you can rotate on a regular basis. $20 at Old Navy

Old Navy Every year, we buy these gloves and every year, we lose at least one pair. Restock your home with this soft knit set with built-in text-friendly fingers (so you can still use your phone). Just an idea — these are also great stocking stuffers! $10 at Old Navy

Old Navy You can never have enough T-shirts! Grab this 100% cotton one for just $8 to layer under sweaters, wear with jeans, pair with leggings and more. It comes in eight colors. $8 at Old Navy

Old Navy Don’t sleep on Old Navy’s athleticwear! It’s leggings are super soft and these ones have a little bit of compression to suck everything in. They’re also available in three lengths so you can find the perfect full-length fit. $21 at Old Navy

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Source