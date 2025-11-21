One Day to Go – Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025 Showcases the Power of Fashion, Culture and Innovation

High-Res Images & Press Materials

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The city is set to shine once again as Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025 returns from 22 November to 7 December 2025, across a range of Hong Kong’s cultural landmarks, key design and fashion venues.

Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the festival unites local and global fashion talents from Hong Kong and around the world, through seven flagship programmes. The event continues to showcase Hong Kong’s diverse development—from traditional craftsmanship, haute couture and denim culture to digital innovation, sustainable fashion and cross-disciplinary collaborations—while highlighting the city’s unique blend of style, culture and creativity, offering a rich array of experiences for both residents and visitors.

This year’s programme features “Virtuose: The Artistry of Couture 2025”, the Paris Fashion Week collaboration “Play, Pose & Pixel” Digital Fashion Exhibition, the Milan Fashion Week collaboration “Fashion to Reconnect: A Tale of Two Style Capitals, the “4th Hong Kong Denim Festival – Denim Artistry”, the “WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala”, “Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2025″, and “Fashion Asia Hong Kong”.

Virtuose: The Artistry of Couture 2025 aims to bring together top haute couture designers from Hong Kong and around the world through runway presentations and showcase events, spotlighting rising stars in couture and strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global hub for haute couture. The event will be held on 22 November at Central Pier No. 4, gathering four exceptionally talented next-generation couture designers—Peet Dullaert, Tomo Koizumi, Zhaoyi Yu, and Caroline Hu. Against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, they will present their latest creations in a spectacular runway show. All four designers will also take part in dialogue sessions and truck shows, engaging industry professionals in discussions on their creative journeys and the future of haute couture. The runway show will be broadcasted globally on the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association’s YouTube channel, allowing audiences worldwide to enjoy this immersive visual experience in real time.

Hong Kong Denim Festival – Denim Artistry returns for its fourth edition under the theme “Denim Artistry”, transforming Tsim Sha Tsui’s fashion and shopping hotspots into immersive hubs of denim culture through exhibitions, in-store promotions, fashion showcases and cross-disciplinary collaborations. The festival highlights the creativity and diversity of denim while advancing sustainable design and innovative thinking. This year’s programme traces the rich history of denim, from its 17th-century French origins as Serge de Nîmes, a fabric renowned for durability and craftsmanship, to its 20th-century rise as a symbol of freedom and authenticity. It also introduces the public to the heritage and evolution of denim production and technology, and features denim creations by fashion designers and artists.

The exhibition at the Gateway Arcade Atrium I of Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui is open to all visitors free of charge until 11 December, inviting the public to explore a journey through denim culture.

“Play, Pose & Pixel” Digital Fashion Exhibition is jointly curated by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organiser of Paris Fashion Week, and Hong Kong Design Centre, with local digital-fashion pioneer FabriX World serving as exhibition curator. The exhibition is divided into four themed zones, each offering a playful and imaginative experience that showcases hybrid digital-physical creations by artists from Asia and Europe. Visitors can explore more than 20 artist-designed dolls crafted by local artists and fashion tastemakers, alongside over 40 vintage collectible dolls, including classic Barbie pieces and limited-edition collaborations with global brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. Guests can also create their own style-driven avatar on Roblox, and experience emerging design talent through the AR try-ons Kiosk, which brings innovative digital fashion pieces to life through augmented reality.

Works featured in the “Play, Pose & Pixel” Digital Fashion Exhibition come from a diverse line-up of local and international designers, including Alain Paul, finalist for the 2025 LVMH Prize; Caroline Hu, the first recipient of the BoF China Prize; Didu, known for designing looks for K-pop group BLACKPINK; and Kevin Germanier, designer of the costumes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony. The exhibition also showcases creations by Derek Chan, Founder of DEMO; Brun Chan of röyksopp gakkai; and Tiger Chung of Tigerstrolling. The exhibition is now open at Gate33 Gallery in AIRSIDE, Kai Tak, and runs until 2 December. Admission is free, inviting the public to explore this cross-generational fashion playground.

Fashion to Reconnect: A Tale of Two Style Capitals is jointly curated and co-presented by the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) of City University of Hong Kong, Fondazione Pistoletto Cittàdellarte in Italy, and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, organiser of Milan Fashion Week. The programme introduces six large-scale Third Paradise art installations as its prelude, and will also feature a sustainability-themed fashion exhibition along with exchange activities between creative industry representatives from Hong Kong and Italy.

Third Paradise, conceived by renowned Italian maestro Michelangelo Pistoletto, symbolises an ideal state of sustainable balance between human ingenuity and the natural environment. The installations, created by talents across diverse creative fields including the Hong Kong Ballet, CityU faculty and students, Zoie Lam, Khalif Yu, Vivienne Tam, and Dorian Ho, reinterpret this concept through distinctive artistic expressions. These works have been progressively unveiled across Hong Kong’s cultural landmarks and high-traffic locations, including Wanchai’s Woo Cheong Pawn Shop (Sophia Loren House), Hong Kong International Airport, the “Tunnel of Future Innovations” at City University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre main foyer, and Hung Hom Harbourfront Promenade. Together, they form the world’s largest Third Paradise-themed initiative, inviting residents and visitors to encounter this artistic vision amid Hong Kong’s urban landscape.

The “Fashion to Reconnect: A Tale of Two Style Capitals” fashion exhibition will run from 25 November to 24 December at ArtisTree in Taikoo Place, with free admission. The showcase presents extraordinary creations by nine Hong Kong designers and sixteen Italian designers, alongside celebrated fashion brands such as Diesel, Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Missoni, Tiziano Guardini, Mountain Yam, Arto Wong, Toki Wong and others. The exhibition highlights the rich cultural interplay between Hong Kong and Italy, while serving as a platform to spotlight designers’ contributions to the global development of sustainable fashion.

WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala are co-organised by the Hong Kong Fashion Council together with leading fashion media Women’s Wear Daily and Sourcing Journal. The full-day programme features industry forums and networking sessions, while the evening gala celebrates creativity and culture, showcasing Hong Kong’s international fashion appeal. Confirmed speakers include Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Kim Jones Studio; Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli; and designer Jason Wu. The event will also welcome two special guests: renowned actors Kiernan Shipka and Damson Idris.

Fashion Summit (HK) will host international conferences, exhibitions and fashion showcases at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, exploring the art and future of sustainable fashion. The programme begins with a fashion exhibition held from now until 29 November at the Central Atrium of The Landmark, presenting sustainable fashion pieces and artworks by 11 local and international designers. Guided tours and “Arts in Fashion” workshops will also be available, enabling the public to experience sustainable fashion and bring artistic inspiration into everyday life. This year’s edition also introduces the Hong Kong Art & Fashion Map, featuring 21 fashion hotspots across the city. The map connects local sustainable fashion designers, retail destinations and cultural landmarks, inviting the public to explore Hong Kong’s sustainable fashion ecosystem in depth, enhance visibility for local designers and brands, and experience the artistic spirit woven into the city’s urban landscape.

Fashion Asia Hong Kong will once again present the “Fashion Challenges Forum” and the “10 Asian Designers to Watch” Exhibition, spotlighting emerging Asian talent and global fashion perspectives to inspire new thinking within the industry. This year’s awardees for “10 Asian Designers to Watch” include Luca Lin of ACT N°1; Koki Abe of KHOKI; Kit Wan of KIT WAN STUDIOS; Hung La of LỰU ĐẠN; Oscar Ouyang; Xiang Gao of Penultimate; ShaSha Wong of swaying/knit; Tatsuya Tamada of Tamme; Youngshin Hong and Sanglim Lee of young n sang; and Zixin Zhong. The exhibition will run from 5 to 7 December at the Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival on the Central Harbourfront. Hong Kong stylist Chloe Mak and fashion illustrator Jenny Chui will collaborate to create ten curated looks inspired by each award-winning designer’s collection, transforming them into fashion illustrations that bring a unique artistic interpretation to their work.

With a rich and diverse programme, Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025 captures the city’s creative pulse and spirit of collaboration, and invites both industry participants and the public to experience a city-wide celebration of creativity. For full programme details and updates, please visit the official website at www.hongkongfashionfest.com, and follow the official social platforms on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest).

