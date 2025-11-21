Phone theft crisis in top destination pushes gym to promote ‘escape’ retreat abroad

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phone thefts across London continue to draw attention and concern from both residents and visitors.

One gym is calling out crime in the popular city by launching a campaign of self-defense.

UAE-based gym chain GymNation has posted advertisements that are sparking debate across the city.

TOURIST HOT SPOT BLASTED FOR 'NORMALIZING THEFT' WITH PHONE-SNATCHING AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The chain put up giant billboards that say, “Sick of phone thieves, London?” It then promotes an “escape” to Dubai for an “exclusive self-defense retreat.”

Over 115,000 mobile phones were stolen across London in 2023, according to Metropolitan Police data.

Rory McEntee, GymNation’s chief marketing officer, told Fox News Digital the campaign focuses very specifically on phone thefts.

“Around one phone is stolen every six minutes in London,” said McEntee. “Something different needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

The gym campaign comes as the city recently launched “Mind the Grab,” warning pedestrians about phone snatches.

Bold purple chalk signs on the edge of the sidewalks say, “Mind the Grab,” and “Step back from the Kerb! Phone snatching hot spot.”

McEntee shared the view that various campaigns from elected leaders “to tackle the problem haven’t worked.”

He went on, “The self-defense class is designed to give a bit of power back to ordinary Londoners, to learn techniques to improve self-awareness, confidence and feel more empowered. People shouldn’t be scared to get their phone out on the walk to work.”

McEntee said that if someone were to leave a phone in a restaurant or bar in Dubai, it would be handed back to the owner within two hours.

The campaign has sparked debate on social media.

Yet in London, he said, phones are “snatched from your hand.”

The campaign has sparked debate on social media, with McEntee acknowledging there is “split opinion.”

Reacting to a video that the gym posted, Instagram users shared thoughts in the comments section.

“In the U.K., you’d then be arrested for assaulting the person stealing your phone,” wrote one person.

A different user said, “Smart marketing.”

“Snatchers better start stretching,” joked one person.

An Instagram user commented, “So why don’t we have undercover cops walking around with dummy phones? Easy catch.”

“Gotta stay safe in these London streets,” said another person.

Yet another user wrote, “This is crazy.”

“Lots of people have taken to social media to praise the initiative, while others have been more critical,” said McEntee. “But the stats speak for themselves, and fresh ideas are needed to tackle this scourge on such a beautiful city.”

He said that less than 48 hours after the new campaign was launched, over 400 people had scanned the QR code.

McEntee said dozens of ex-pats based in the UAE reached out to attend the class before going to the U.K. for Christmas.

Said McEntee, “They’re feeling nervous from watching the news.”

He also said GymNation looks forward to “welcoming fitness lovers who want to level up on their self-awareness and confidence over the next month.”

