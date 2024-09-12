Oprah’s fave sneakers — Vionics — are on sale, from $25 (that’s over 60% off)

When Oprah shares her Favorite Things, we listen. And when a product manages to make it onto that list multiple times? We buy. Such is the case with Vionic shoes, the comfy footwear that comes in a range of styles, from slippers to sneakers to flats and more. Now is the perfect time to try a pair (or three), because a variety of their styles are discounted on Amazon right now — including fall-ready slip-ons for as little as $26 (down from $65)!

Amazon These adorable canvas slip-ons sport a comfy orthotic insole arch support — and they’re machine washable! $25 at Amazon

Trying to find a pair of kicks that’s comfortable, looks good and won’t completely blow your budget can feel borderline impossible. After all, every sneaker company swears their gear is the best, so…

So, what’s so special about Vionics? For one thing, the company was founded by an actual podiatrist. Back in 1979, Dr. Phillip Vasyli set out to create casual footwear that provided exceptional support and comfort. Today, his brand is at the top of the heap when it comes to wear-all-day shoes.

Vionics are also certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Illinois, told Yahoo Life that getting approved by that august body is no easy feet feat. “They run rigorous tests before they apply the seal of acceptance,” she says. “Having that … lets a customer know that it’s approved by podiatrists — you’re getting a quality product.”

So, yes, these kicks are literally just what the doctor(s) ordered! Check out the rest of our on-sale picks:

Amazon Let your shine out with Luminas, which are designed to enhance everyday comfort and provide ideal arch support, which helps alleviate any heel and knee pain associated with flat feet. They also offer great traction and flexibility. $61 at Amazon

Amazon These offer a classic, rubber-soled lace-up look that can go with just about any casual outfit but will look absolutely adorbs with a sundress and jean jacket. They’re available in 10 smart colors, but we love this crisp, clean white. $103 at Amazon

Amazon Do you suffer with the dreaded foot sweat once you give up your summer flip-flops? These slip-ons are a “Perf” fall compromise, thanks to their lightweight design and perforated exterior, which allows for maximum airflow and minimal funk. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Get ready for a super Nova! These kicks add a little sophistication to street style, with sustainable leather uppers and an EVA footbed for all-day cushy comfort. $95 at Amazon

Amazon A relaxed construction and easy tie-free wear make these a great pick for anyone in the market for some casual-cool kicks. Even better, they’re leather-free and made with eco-conscious, sustainable materials. $57 at Amazon

