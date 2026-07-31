Orbit Creative Director Ming-Ji Hsieh “One Suitcase” Selected for National Art Exhibition: Fostering Intercultural Dialogue Through Art

TAIPEI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s increasingly integrated global brand environment, the boundaries between design and art are steadily blurring. Advised by the Ministry of Culture and organized by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA), the "2026 National Art Exhibition" is now on view at the NTMoFA. Featuring 114 award-winning and selected pieces from across Taiwan, the exhibition showcases the multi-medium, multi-contextual creative energy of contemporary art. (Article is from LIFE NEWS)



The exhibition is hosted at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (No. 2, Sec. 1, Wuquan W. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City). Admission is free and open to the public. Image Source / Provided by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbit International Creative.

Among the selections is One Suitcase, created by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbit International Creative. Using the O’s Bubble brand character, BOBAMAN, as its creative anchor, the artwork successfully earned a spot in this year’s exhibition. Extending from a brand core into the realm of fine art, the piece transforms design thinking into a visual narrative tailored for an international context—making it one of the few interdisciplinary works in this edition rooted in brand culture.

Starting with "One Suitcase": Writing a Universal Language for the Global Mobile Generation

One Suitcase adopts the suitcase as its central symbol, responding to the shared experience of today’s globally mobile generation—people setting out with limited belongings, crossing boundaries of cities, cultures, and languages to find their place and future.

Originating from Taiwan’s island culture, the artwork expands toward a broader global perspective: setting out does not mean possessing more, but rather moving forward in an uncertain world based on conviction and choice. This "lightweight yet resolute" state of being serves as the core dialogue the piece seeks to establish with international audiences.

Ming-Ji Hsieh noted that BOBAMAN, as the brand character of O’s Bubble, is not merely a visual symbol, but a cultural vessel—an "emotional vocabulary" born in Taiwan that can be universally understood. Its round, pure, and smiling appearance symbolizes warmth and goodwill that remain discernible even across cultural divides.

Extending O’s Bubble Brand Identity: Making Smiles a Cross-Cultural Connection



From Brand Identity to Global Context: Orbit International Creative’s Creative Director, Ming-Ji Hsieh, saw his work "One Suitcase"—featuring the O’s Bubble character—selected for the 2026 National Art Exhibition, starting a cross-cultural conversation through artistic expression. Image Source / Provided by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbit International Creative.

In the brand philosophy of O’s Bubble, "YOU × ME" represents more than an interactive relationship; it serves as a metaphor for cross-cultural understanding. One Suitcase extends this ethos, translating the "smile" into a universal emotional language.

The creator believes a smile is not a one-way gesture, but a resonance born when different cultures, contexts, and life experiences converge. As the brand enters the realm of art, BOBAMAN’s smile transcends character design to become a symbol representing trust, mutual understanding, and human connection.

Furthermore, the work presents the core spirit of "Because we believe in ourselves," elevating brand conviction into a universal narrative that can be reinterpreted and felt across diverse cultural backgrounds.

From Taiwan to the Intersection of International Art and Design

According to the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, the "2026 National Art Exhibition" has reached its 16th edition. The call for entries encompasses 11 major categories, including Ink Wash Painting, Oil Painting, Sculpture, Photography, New Media Art, and Mixed Media. Over 1,000 entries were submitted this year, with 114 selected and awarded following a professional jury evaluation, reflecting the multifaceted development of Taiwanese artistic creation in contemporary contexts.

Within this framework, the selection of One Suitcase holds special significance—it is not only an artwork, but also a case study of how a brand can step into public artistic discourse and connect with international audiences. By translating commercial design language into cultural narrative, the brand shifts beyond market presence into a broader cultural and artistic ecosystem.

The Future of Interdisciplinary Creation: A Three-Way Flow Among Brand, Art, and Culture



The Future of Interdisciplinary Creation: A Three-Way Flow Among Brand, Art, and Culture. Image Source / Provided by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbit International Creative.

As global creative industries lean toward cross-disciplinary integration, brands are no longer mere corporate identifiers; they are crucial vehicles for cultural communication. The selection of One Suitcase marks another milestone in Orbit International Creative and O’s Bubble’s practice—transitioning from market communication to cultural storytelling, and from visual design to artistic dialogue.

Through the character extension of BOBAMAN, the artwork strives to establish an emotionally resonant symbol understandable on an international scale, enabling Taiwanese creativity to be read, felt, and continually reinterpreted in a global context.



Starting with "One Suitcase" to write a universal language for the global mobile generation. Image Source / Provided by Ming-Ji Hsieh, Creative Director of Orbit International Creative.

Exhibition Information

The "2026 National Art Exhibition" is currently open and runs through October 11, 2026, at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (No. 2, Sec. 1, Wuquan W. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City). The exhibition spans Galleries 102–107, 203–205, and the Art Street. Admission is free.

The organizer invites both local and international visitors to experience the vibrancy of contemporary Taiwanese art and discover, through One Suitcase, a new narrative perspective formed at the intersection of brand, art, and culture.

Exhibition Title: 2026 National Art Exhibition

2026 National Art Exhibition Exhibition Dates: July 18, 2026 (Sat) – October 11, 2026 (Sun)

July 18, 2026 (Sat) – October 11, 2026 (Sun) Venue: National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Opening Hours: Tuesday to Friday 09:00–17:00; Saturday & Sunday 09:00–18:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Tuesday to Friday 09:00–17:00; Saturday & Sunday 09:00–18:00 (Closed on Mondays) Event Details:https://event.culture.tw/mocweb/reg/NTMOFA/Detail.init.ctr?actId=60118

News Source: https://lifenews.com.tw/548309

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