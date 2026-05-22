Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” Swims Into Spotify’s Billions Club

Surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking a rare milestone for a character-driven global hit

Averages around 400,000 daily Spotify streams worldwide, or nearly five plays every second

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SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced that "Baby Shark" has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, joining the platform’s Billions Club and marking a major streaming milestone for the globally beloved song.



Baby Shark Spotify Billions Club

Spotify’s Billions Club recognizes songs that have surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform, a milestone reached by tracks from some of the world’s biggest recording artists. For "Baby Shark," the achievement stands out as a rare milestone for a character-driven global hit, underscoring the strength of Baby Shark as a global content franchise with lasting cultural relevance across markets, platforms and generations.

Over the past 12 months, "Baby Shark" generated 137 million streams, reached 23 million listeners and was added to playlists more than 1 million times on Spotify. On average, the song is streamed around 400,000 times per day worldwide, or nearly five times every second. The track’s latest listening data also reflects its broad global appeal, with top markets spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Oceania, led by the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Canada.

"Baby Shark has grown from a viral sensation into a global cultural touchpoint, connecting with audiences across languages, markets and generations," said Minseok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Company. "Reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify is a meaningful milestone that reflects the song’s lasting appeal and continued global listenership. We look forward to expanding Baby Shark through music, stories and experiences that bring joy to fans around the world."

"Baby Shark hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify is another landmark milestone for this magical song," said Shabs Jobanputra, Founder of Relentless Records. "We are very proud to be in partnership with Pinkfong and celebrate this moment."

First released in 2015, "Baby Shark" became a global phenomenon with its catchy melody, playful choreography and universal family appeal. The song has since built a record-breaking legacy across platforms, becoming the most-viewed video in YouTube history with more than 16 billion views, charting for 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and earning RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) and BRIT Certified 5x Platinum. Baby Shark has also expanded into a global franchise spanning animated series, films, consumer products, live shows, and digital experiences.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

*Sony Music Entertainment UK’s Relentless Records are Pinkfong’s global music partner, alongside The Orchard who distribute the catalogue worldwide.

About Relentless Records

Relentless Records is one of the frontline labels at Sony Music Entertainment UK. Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

About The Orchard:

The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in more than 50 cities worldwide. The Orchard’s comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration, neighboring rights, and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry. For further information, visit www.theorchard.com.

Media Contact

Hailey Kim

Communications Manager

The Pinkfong Company

hailey@pinkfong.com

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