Pioneering a New Era: BestPrice Travel Drives the Evolution of Halong Bay Cruises to Meet World-Class Standards

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating 15 years in Vietnam’s tourism industry, BestPrice Travel has become a leading name in Halong Bay cruises, known for delivering unforgettable experiences. But what has allowed the company to thrive for over a decade in a highly competitive market?

For international tourists, Halong Bay has long been a dream destination in Southeast Asia. Recognizing this early on, BestPrice Travel, founded in 2010, took the lead in introducing the Halong Bay cruise experience to the global market.

However, it wasn’t all that made BestPrice Travel a pioneer. From the very beginning, the company worked closely with cruise operators and local partners to raise service standards and enhance the overall guest experience. These early efforts not only set BestPrice Travel apart from its competitors but also played a key role in positioning Vietnam as a premier cruise destination.



BestPrice Travel leads the way in bringing Halong Bay cruises to the world.

Raising the Bar on Quality Control

BestPrice Travel has implemented a meticulous quality control system to ensure every vessel meets high expectations. Ships are evaluated on a set of criteria, including cabin space, onboard amenities, service quality, gastronomy, and design. This transparency not only helps travelers choose the right cruise but also incentivizes operators to keep improving.

A prime example is Grand Pioneers, which sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury cruising in Halong Bay. With standout features—like a saltwater infinity pool, sky bar, wine and cigar lounge, 3D golf simulator, poker lounge, kids’ club, and premium suites up to 150m²—it embodies BestPrice Travel’s gold standard for cruise excellence.

To uphold its high standards, BestPrice Travel conducts monthly inspections of partner cruises and collects feedback from international guests to provide operators with real-time insights. This continuous feedback loop has motivated many cruise lines, especially in the luxury segment, to invest in ongoing upgrades and enhancements.

A Wide Range of Curated Choices

One of BestPrice Travel’s greatest strengths is the wide variety it offers. With a portfolio of over 90 Halong Bay cruises, travelers can easily find options tailored to their preferences. Whether you’re seeking a three-star day trip or a five-star overnight voyage, BestPrice makes it simple to compare and choose the perfect fit.

Guests can also select from intimate boutique cruises ideal for couples or small groups, to larger ships perfect for families and group celebrations—explore the full range at https://www.bestpricetravel.com/en-us/halong-bay-cruises .

For those who appreciate a traditional style, Peony Cruise is a charming choice. Travelers seeking luxury, privacy, and exceptional service will find Hermes Cruise an excellent option. Meanwhile, those interested in a next-generation luxury experience can explore Lyra Grandeur, the latest offering from Vietstar Cruises, which reflects a thoughtful evolution shaped by international cruise standards and traveler feedback.

“As a next-gen luxury vessel, Lyra Grandeur features panoramic-view suites, a jacuzzi, poker lounge, heated pool, and even a floating waterslide—blending high-end comfort with fun and adventure,” says Quynh Nguyen, Managing Director of Vietstar Cruises. “Guests can enjoy everything from kayaking and beach excursions to traditional tea ceremonies and island village visits.”

Signature Journeys Beyond the Bay

BestPrice Travel’s approach goes far beyond sightseeing. Collaborating closely with cruise lines, the company crafts itineraries designed to immerse travelers in Vietnam’s natural and cultural heritage. Highlights include exclusive routes through Lan Ha Bay aboard Orchid Cruise and soon-to-launch tours to the untouched areas of Van Don and Quan Lan.

Many packages pair cruising with added-value experiences such as countryside excursions, resort stays, seaplane tours, and sustainable tourism. The Grand Pioneers’ Legacy Journey, for instance, offers a three-day voyage through remote lagoons and quiet fishing villages across Bai Tu Long Bay, creating a more tranquil and eco-conscious alternative to the crowded tourist trail.

Exclusive Promotions and Priority Deals

Value is at the heart of BestPrice Travel’s mission. By partnering closely with top cruise lines like Mon Cheri, Orchid, and Hermes Cruise, the company ensures its customers receive the best offers available. Cruises that regularly feature strong deals are given priority placement, making it easier for travelers to find high-value options.

Seasonal promotions are another highlight. Customers booking through BestPrice Travel can access discounts of up to 40% and enjoy exclusive deals like Early Bird, Golden Days, and the Summer Mega Deal. Many packages include added perks such as limousine transfers from Hanoi and complimentary Hanoi street food tours.

Award-Winning Excellence Backed by Real Reviews

With more than 3,700 TripAdvisor reviews—3,500 of them five-star—BestPrice Travel has earned its reputation as a trusted leader. Its outstanding service has been recognized with nine consecutive TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards since 2014, along with consistently high ratings on platforms like Google Business (99% five-star reviews) and Trustpilot (97% five-star reviews).

For Max Jones, a traveler from Chicago, the experience was everything he had hoped for. After booking a journey aboard Catherine Cruises, he found a perfect blend of modern luxury and Vietnamese tradition, complete with an infinity pool, spacious cabins, and elegant dining options.

“Every moment on board allowed me to fully experience the beauty of Halong Bay, from the stunning landscapes to the traditional atmosphere,” Jones shared.

These aren’t isolated stories. They are part of thousands of unforgettable journeys BestPrice creates each year. As Halong Bay transitions from a sightseeing hotspot to a more curated and immersive destination, BestPrice Travel is at the forefront of that transformation.

With strong momentum, growing traveler trust, and exciting new offerings ahead, the company is not just navigating the waters of Halong Bay but redefining how they’re explored.

Source