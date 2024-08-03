Prefer Mature Men Over The Young Fresh Faces? The New Darlings of Male Idols Might Surprise You

The “Mature Heartthrobs” Yang Zhigang, Tong Dawei, Qin Hao, Zhang Songwen, Luo Jin, and Jordan Chan Make the List

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As drama fever continues to rise, these seasoned tough guys are redefining trends. iQIYI’s premium selection of dramas proudly presents Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty II To the West and Interlaced Scenes, delivering the ultimate visual and emotional experiences. Yang Zhigang’s role in Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty II To the West showcases his mature charm, driving audiences wild, while Yang Xuwen captivates female fans with his handsome appearance and skilled performance. Tong Dawei, whose popularity soared due to his role in The Tale of Rose, plays a brooding writer in Interlaced Scenes, engaging in a battle of wits with Ma Yili’s experienced female detective. It’s a series of gripping performances and thrilling scenes.

Who says actors over 40 are only suited for supporting roles? Look at Qin Hao as Captain Cheng Bing, the relentless crime-fighting police chief in The Lonely Warrior, where the intense storyline challenges his acting skills. At 46, he still exudes undeniable charisma. Zhang Songwen, renowned in the crime drama genre, delivered a stellar performance in The Knockout, demonstrating his profound acting abilities. In the upcoming drama A Lonely Hero’s Journey, teaming up with the rising star Zeng Shunxi, they present a spy drama that captures attention. The highly anticipated cop-and-robber drama Homeland Guardian is set to premiere, featuring big names like Jordan Chan, Simon Yam, and Peter Ho, drawing inspiration from real-life cases of the Hong Kong police and bringing audiences an intense showdown between good and evil. Luo Jin, known for his subtle and sophisticated acting, will soon set to co-star with Sun Li in a thrilling crime mystery drama Breaking the Shadows. With its gripping plot and Luo Jin’s unique screen presence, drama fans are eagerly marking their calendars for this must-watch series.

Simultaneously, rising stars are also shining brightly. Chen Xiao’s remarkable acting in iQIYI’s international release Thirteen Years of Dust has earned him high praise from audiences. In the upcoming Go East, Tan Jianci is set to become a key player among the “hotshot actors.”

iQIYI’s premium selection of dramas once again prove that age is just a number. These talented male idols are breaking through their previous images and creating a new era for themselves. With a distinct selection of series, iQIYI continues to resonate with audiences. The dedicated production teams and unwavering pursuit of quality inject fresh energy into the Chinese entertainment industry. Such artistic offerings and compelling dramas naturally draw people in iQIYI productions are synonymous with quality. Hesitate no more—log in to iQIYI International or iQ.com now and experience every moment of drama excitement with us.

